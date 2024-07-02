EZLynx Becomes a Leader in Agency Management Systems on G2 Grid Report

Lewisville, TX, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Agency Management Systems by G2. Leader designation is awarded for high ratings from G2 users and substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more to run their business. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to maintain existing customers while adding new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx simplify management, optimize serviceability, increase profitability, and scale their business. A CSR Agent from an entrepreneurial independent agency reviewing EZLynx on G2 shared:

“EZLynx offers a variety of management options that streamlines my workflow. I appreciate the efficiency and ease it offers by allowing me to manage various aspects of my book of business from client data, policy management, communication etc. It is all user friendly, and the training videos ensure that I get the info I need.”

G2, a peer-to-peer business solutions review website, leverages customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. The platform has more than two million independent user reviews and is read by over eighty million users annually. Every quarter, G2 publishes its Grid Report, ranking software by extracting data from multiple online sources to determine market presence, satisfaction scores from customers, and market leadership.

“We are honored to be awarded Leader in Agency Management Systems on G2’s Grid Report especially because the recognition comes directly from our customers,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “This recognition matches our position as the leading provider of technology for agencies at every phase of their journey, from start-up through maturity, as well as our continued focus on long-term innovation that creates greater value for our customers.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.