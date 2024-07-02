Heroes on the Water hosts 5th Annual Kayak Fishing Fundraising Tournament

Allen, Texas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is hosting its 5th annual kayak fishing fundraising tournament named in memory of founder, Jim Dolan. The tournament runs from Sep 6th to Sep 22nd this year. It is open to everyone, and is a nationwide kayak fishing tournament, which means anyone can fish anywhere in the U.S.

There are seven tournaments, both saltwater and freshwater, across 4 regions. It is $50 to sign up for any tournament of your choosing. All proceeds go towards supporting veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders and their families, through Heroes on the Water programs across the country. Sign up, fish, win some great prizes and support our nation’s heroes!

Tournament shirts and other merchandise are available for purchase. Check back for fun raffle prizes, opening later this year. Additional sponsors for the tournament include Veteran Car Donations, Sportsman’s Adventures and SeaSucker.

This year’s tournament director is Joe Drowns, a resident of Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Alabama, who turned his personal journey of recovery into a mission of helping others. As the secretary for the North Alabama Heroes on the Water Chapter and the Tournament Director of the YakNGrass Kayak Series in Guntersville, Joe has made significant contributions to the kayaking and veteran communities.

"Having been a competitor and participant over the several years, I was extremely honored to be asked to direct this fundraising tournament. I hope that my experience and understanding as an angler, director, and chapter member help make this a great event," says Joe. His passion and experience ensure that this event will be memorable for all involved.

A piece of advice from Joe to those considering participation in the tournament is to focus on the experience rather than the competition:

"While the term 'tournament' means competition, don’t let the idea of having to win take away from the fun. The sole idea behind events like this is to help spread the word and reach those who may not have known that HOW is here to help. Each One Reach One."

When you support Heroes on the Water, you are supporting the mental health and well-being of U.S. military veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders and their families. This annual kayak fishing tournament is a fun way to give back to heroes who help keep our communities and country safe.

Heroes on the Water chapters across the U.S. hold monthly kayak fishing events at no cost. These events provide a safe space for veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders to share their experiences, decompress and connect with others who share similar backgrounds.

Heroes on the Water introduces participants to the calming effects of being out on the water and provides tools that help cope with trauma, stress, and other injuries. Kayak fishing and outdoor recreational therapy is proven to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve relationships and increase confidence.

To learn more about the tournament, register, buy a shirt, or help promote the tournament, go to: https://heroesonthewater.org/2024tournament/

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

HeroesontheWater.org

