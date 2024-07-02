Taco John’s Dives into Summer Savings with $5 Meal Steal, an In-App Exclusive Loaded with Fan Favorites

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is launching its new $5 Meal Steal, featuring fan-favorite menu items for guests seeking both value and flavor. Available starting July 1 for a limited time through Mobile Ordering only, at participating locations, the $5 Meal Steal includes a satisfying combination of Taco John’s classics:



Crispy Taco: A fresh-fried crunchy taco shell filled with 100% North American beef, Taco John's signature mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese

Bean Burrito: A hearty and satisfying burrito made fresh and packed with big flavor: refried beans, cheddar cheese, onions, and mild sauce

Jr. Potato Olés: Crowd-pleasing round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices

Small Beverage: A refreshing fountain drink to complement the meal

“We are excited to pass along summers savings to our loyal customers with our new $5 Meal Steal,” said Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco John’s. “Our most popular items are paired up for a Mexican-inspired feast at a great price point, offering exceptional value that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality.”

Available only in the Taco John’s App, ordering the $5 Meal Steal lets guests skip the line when ordering pick up, earn points redeemable for free Taco John’s food, and access other App-only deals.

Taco John’s is committed to bringing guests more bang for the bite, and Taco John’s everyday ValuEST Menu is at its most robust yet this summer with nine satisfying choices ranging from $2-$4. In addition, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for sizzling summer savings, with offers rolling out all season such as a free side of the brand’s signature Potato Olés®, free dessert and more.

About Taco John’s®

With more than 350 restaurants in 23 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the ValuEST Menu starting at $2, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.



