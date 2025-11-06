Taco John’s Rolls Out Special Offers to Support Community Food Banks and Honor Veterans this Month

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Taco John’s® is giving fans more reason to feel good about their favorite tacos and burritos by donating to local food banks and honoring veterans and active-duty military.

In response to the ongoing government shutdown and in an effort to live its vision of being the community’s first choice for tacos and burritos, Taco John’s offered free meals to anyone in need over the past weekend. The program began with a single franchisee and quickly gained traction across the system; by the end of the weekend, Taco John’s restaurants served nearly 20,000 meals at no cost, no questions asked.

Continuing in the spirit of community impact, for every Taco Bravo® sold nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 6, the Taco John’s Foundation will donate 50 cents, up to $10,000 total, to community food banks to support families facing hunger.

Recently recognized by USA Today as the best fast-food taco in the U.S.*, the Taco Bravo has become a fan favorite and the centerpiece of “Taco Bravo Thursday,” a weekly special at many locations.

Taco John’s is a proud supporter of military members in its communities. In honor of Veterans Day on November 11, Taco John’s invites veterans and active-duty military members to enjoy a free Small Beef Crispy Taco Combo or Small Beef Softshell Taco Combo by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating restaurants, available in-store or through the drive-thru.

“These two timely initiatives are examples of our franchise community stepping up and giving back. Since our founding, our guests have been at the heart of everything we do,” said Heather Neary, President & CEO of Taco John’s International, Inc. “Our goal has always been to serve more than just great food — we want to serve the people who make our neighborhoods thrive. Right now, that means helping local hunger relief organizations restock their supplies and extend their services to more individuals and families in need, as well as recognizing members of our military community on Veterans Day.”

Guests can find the latest deals and Rewards in the Taco John’s app.

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

