Taco John’s Offers Free Meals to Support Those Impacted by Shutdown 

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s is stepping up to support communities affected by the government shutdown by offering free meals to anyone in need. From Friday, October 31 through Sunday, November 2, Taco John’s restaurants will provide one free Community Support Special meal per guest, which includes a beef or bean burrito and junior Potato Olés®. The offer is redeemable from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM daily and availability may vary by location.

This grassroots initiative began with a single franchise group and quickly ignited across the Taco John’s system, demonstrating the deep local ties and generosity of franchise owners. Many Taco John’s operators live and work in the towns they serve, with some having grown up in the business.

“We’re proud to be giving back to our communities who have supported us since 1969,” said Heather Neary, President & CEO of Taco John’s International. “Our vision is to be the community’s first choice for tacos and burritos, and this effort is a reflection of that commitment.”

In addition to the free meal initiative, the Taco John’s Foundation will make a donation to local food banks for every Taco Bravo® sold on Thursday, November 6th. The Taco Bravo, recently named the best fast food taco in the U.S. by USA Today*, has long been a staple of Taco Bravo Thursdays promoted by many restaurants.

This dual effort highlights Taco John’s ongoing dedication to supporting its communities—not just through great food, but through meaningful action.

About Taco John’s

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

