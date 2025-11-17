Taco John’s Unwraps Upgraded Value Meals

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is celebrating the start of the holiday season with unbeatable value and festive flavor. Upgraded Meal Steals have arrived, loaded with fan-favorite menu items including limited time Meat & Potato Burritos and the award-winning Taco Bravo® with Beef, recently crowned the #1 Fast Food Taco in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards*.

Available now, the new Meal Steals include:

$5 Meal Steal – Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés ® , Small Fountain Drink

– Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés , Small Fountain Drink $7 Meal Steal – Award-winning Taco Bravo with Beef, Softshell Beef Taco, Jr. Potato Olés, Small Fountain Drink

– Award-winning Taco Bravo with Beef, Softshell Beef Taco, Jr. Potato Olés, Small Fountain Drink $9 Meal Steal – Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito, Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés, Small Fountain Drink



And just in time for the season of giving, Taco John’s is bringing back its festive Nachos Navidad®. This craveable, colorful classic featuring crispy red, green and yellow corn chips isn’t just a fan favorite — it’s a tradition with heart that lets guests give back, one crunch at a time. For nearly three decades, participating Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of Nachos Navidad proceeds to worthy causes within their local communities, raising millions of dollars to support hundreds of organizations in Taco John’s markets. This year, the brand is proud to also support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation® in its mission to fight childhood cancer.

Taco John’s is also helping guests give (and get) a little more this season. Now through December 31, guests who purchase $25 in gift cards will receive a $5 bonus card, redeemable Jan. 1 – Feb. 28, 2026.

Guests can find even more deals and steals all season long in the Taco John’s app, including Season’s Greetings cards for select free menu items in the new year!

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

