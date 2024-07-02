Global Lysine Market Size To Worth USD 13.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.02%

New York, United States , July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lysine Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.02% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4738

Lysine is an α-amino acid, which is a building block of proteins. It differs from other amino acids in that it has an amino group, a carboxylic acid group, and a side chain containing a positively charged amino group. Global meat consumption, especially in emerging countries, coupled with rising population and economic levels will drive up demand for lysine in the animal feed business. Animals that get restricted nutrition benefit from lysine, which speeds up growth and yields higher-quality meat. This protein component is also known by the designations L-2,6-diaminohexanoic acid, lysine, lysine hydrochloride, lysine monohydrochloride, and others. The lysine industry is primarily driven by the growing demand for animal feed, particularly in the swine and poultry sectors. High-quality and effective animal feed is becoming more and more necessary as a result of the increased demand for meat brought on by expanding worldwide incomes and population. Meat consumption has also increased as a result of the world's population growth and shifting dietary habits, especially in developing nations. The demand for lysine, an ingredient required in formulas for animal feed, is directly impacted by this trend. However, high raw material prices coupled with an increasing number of restrictions and regulatory restrictions might restrict the market's potential for lysine expansion. Following the rules is important for businesses looking to launch new lysine products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Lysine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Type (Lysine Hydrochloride, Lysine Monohydrate, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Granules), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4738

The animal feed segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global lysine market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global lysine market is divided into animal feed, food & dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among these, the animal feed segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global lysine market during the projected timeframe. This makes sense given that lysine provides an affordable and efficient substitute for more costly crude proteins, such as those present in maize and soybeans.

The lysine hydrochloride segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global lysine market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global lysine market is divided into lysine hydrochloride, lysine monohydrate, others. Among these, the lysine hydrochloride segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global lysine market during the projected timeframe. The animal nutrition sector commonly uses lysine hydrochloride as a feed ingredient. For animals and poultry to meet their lysine needs, it is added to their feed. It also promotes the formation and growth of muscles. An increasing animal feed business is directly correlated with a need for lysine hydrochloride. A greater need on lysine supplementation in feed formulations is a result of the rising production of livestock and poultry.

The powder segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the lysine market during the estimated period.

Based on the form, the global lysine market is divided into powder, liquid, and granules. Among these, the powder segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the lysine market during the estimated period. Granular or crystalline structures can be seen in finely crushed powdered lysine. It is simple to handle, store, and mix for a range of applications when it is in powder form. Animal feed companies frequently employ powdered lysine as a component. It is included in the feed formulations for cattle and poultry in order to satisfy their lysine needs and to improve the animals' general health, growth, and muscular development. The culinary, pharmaceutical, and animal nutrition sectors can use powdered lysine in a variety of products due to its great adaptability.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4738

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global lysine market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global lysine market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a significant increase in meat consumption due to many causes such as population growth, urbanization, and rising economic levels. There is a growing need for lysine-containing animal feed in the area as a result of consumers consuming more meat. Moreover, the expansion of the cattle industry, especially in China and India, is one of the main factors propelling the lysine market in the region of Asia-Pacific. Leading industries include the production of pork and poultry, to which lysine is frequently added to improve animal feed's nutritional value. Animal husbandry is a growing industry in the country, and the need for high-protein animal products like meat, eggs, and dairy is driving the need for lysine in animal feed.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global lysine market during the projected timeframe. The market is driven by the increasing demand for pet food, personal hygiene products, and medications. The animal feed industry dominates the lysine market in North America. The increasing demand in the area for high-protein animal-based meals including meat, eggs, and dairy products is the reason for the requirement for lysine in animal feed. The pharmaceutical industry has a big impact on the lysine market in North America as well. The personal care industry in North America is a very small but growing application field for lysine. Examples of personal care products containing lysine are shampoos, conditioners, and skin care products. The demand for lysine is driven by the personal care industry's increasing need for natural and organic products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global lysine market are Cargill, Incorporated, Dow, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Alltech, Associated British Foods plc, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Nutreco, ForFarmers., De Heus Animal Nutrition, Land O'Lakes, Kent Nutrition Group, Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4738

Recent Developments

In May 2024, the European Commission launched an anti-dumping investigation into lysine imports from China. This is an amino acid present in dietary supplements.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global lysine market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Lysine Market, By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Lysine Market, By Type

Lysine Hydrochloride

Lysine Monohydrate

Others

Global Lysine Market, By Form

Powder

Liquid

Granules

Global Lysine Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Smart Card Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG), and Others), By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, and Multi-Component Cards), By Application (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Distilled Spirits, Beer, Champagne, Wine, Other), By Alcohol Content (High, Medium, Low), By Distribution Channel (Liquor Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Bars/ Clubs, Restaurants, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Millet-Based Product Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Millet-Based Snacks, Millet-Based Baked Goods, Millet-Based Beverages, and Others), By Demography (Kids, and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Meat Products Market Size By Animal (Beef, Pork, Poultry, and Others), By Type (Processed, Frozen, Canned/Preserved, Chilled, Fresh), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Food Service, E-Commerce), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 - 2032 Global Meat Products Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter