America’s Blood Centers Honors HOSA Students and Leaders for Lifesaving Contribution to the Blood Supply

Washington, DC, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, recently celebrated HOSA chapters and state associations for their exceptional efforts in blood collection at the HOSA-Future Health Professionals’ 2024 International Leadership Conference in Houston, Texas. This partnership with community blood centers resulted in more than 33,000 donors and more than 30,000 units of blood this academic year, with each of these donations having the potential to save multiple lives. At a time when the overall number of young donors is dramatically decreasing nationwide, HOSA students recorded an astounding 43% more total donations than they did in the preceding year. A blood drive was also conducted by Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center throughout the three-day event, which collected more than 384 units of blood.

"We are honored to celebrate the extraordinary commitment of HOSA students, chapters, and chartered associations in hosting blood drives with community blood centers this academic year. Their efforts resulted in more than 33,000 people donating blood, significantly strengthening the nation’s blood supply at a critical time. We are proud that our partnership with HOSA is helping install a culture of lifelong giving while building the next generation of blood donors,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers.

“HOSA is delighted with its partnership with America’s Blood Centers and is proud of the work done by Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference,” said Karen Koeninger, Interim Executive Director of HOSA. “HOSA members have a strong desire to give back to their community as part of their career pathway to be a future health professional and ABC is an important part of their professional growth!”

“Our team is still buzzing about the HOSA ILC last week. The students and advisors left a piece of themselves in Houston through the 384 units donated over the three-day blood drive. We serve the largest medical center in the world and are incredibly grateful for the generous donations made to Houston area patients. We are appreciative of HOSA’s donations and ongoing advocacy for blood donations around the world,” said Kevin Shipley, Director of Donor Recruitment and Customer Experience at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

ABC and HOSA kicked off a multi-year national partnership in 2022 to encourage blood donation and promote careers at community blood centers. As part of the partnership, ABC recognizes HOSA chapters and chartered associations for outstanding achievements in the collection of blood at HOSA’s annual International Leadership Conference. All HOSA chapters were recognized throughout the event for their extraordinary commitment to blood donation and supporting the nation’s blood supply.

Southwest High School in San Diego, California received special recognition on stage during the event for its promotion of a blood drive and Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria, Arizona was recognized for its work holding a blood drive during a time of critical need. In addition, the following state associations were honored on stage for recruiting the most donors in their category: Hawaii (Small Chartered Association), South Carolina (Medium Chartered Association), and Texas (Large Chartered Association).

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

HOSA-Future Health Professionals provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, middle school, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health and biomedical science programs or have interests in pursuing careers in health professions. Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily, reaching over 3.2 million members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.HOSA.org.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood components 24/7 to more than 170 hospitals and health care facilities in a 26-county Texas Gulf Coast region. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is a nonprofit organization accredited by the Food and Drug Administration. For more information or to help save lives, visit www.giveblood.org.

###

Attachment