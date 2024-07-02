SP Funds Introduces Sharia-Compliant Target Date Funds: Empowering Investors with Diverse and Ethical Investment Options

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Funds, a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Sharia-compliant Target Date Funds, designed to offer investors a blend of performance and ethical investing.



As a global financial institution, SP Funds recognizes the growing demand for investment products that align with diverse cultural and ethical values. In response to this demand, the company has meticulously crafted a suite of Target Date Funds adhering to Sharia principles, providing investors with the opportunity to achieve their financial goals while staying true to their beliefs.

Sharia-compliant investing operates within the principles of Islamic finance, avoiding investments in companies involved in industries such as alcohol, gambling, and pork products, among others. SP Funds' Sharia-compliant Target Date Funds offer investors a diversified portfolio that respects these principles while seeking to optimize returns over time.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new suite of Sharia-compliant Target Date Funds, which reflect our commitment to providing inclusive and ethical investment solutions," said Naushad Virji, CEO of SP Funds. "With these new funds, investors can pursue their financial objectives in a manner that aligns with their religious and ethical convictions."

SP Funds' Sharia-compliant Target Date Funds offer a comprehensive range of investment options tailored to investors' retirement goals, adjusting asset allocations over time to manage risk and maximize returns as the target date approaches. By combining the principles of Sharia-compliant investing with the convenience and diversification of Target Date Funds, SP Funds aims to empower investors to build wealth in a manner consistent with their values.

About SP Funds:

SP Funds is a leading provider of investment solutions, offering a wide range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of investors worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, performance, and integrity, SP Funds strives to deliver superior investment outcomes while adhering to the highest standards of ethical conduct.

