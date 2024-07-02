Behind Advisor Associate: Simplifying Complex Financial Concepts through Education and Transparency

Encino, CA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landscape driven by greed and power, Advisor Associate emerges as a catalyst of change, shifting its focus toward client satisfaction, ethical business, and honesty. While values drive the company forward, Advisor Associate cuts no corners, disrupting the space with cutting-edge technology and customer-forward regulations.

With over 20 years in the industry and more than 40 years of collective experience, the firm’s team is equipped to handle diverse cases, from individual clients and families to corporate strategies. At its heart, Advisor Associate believes in addressing the needs of SMEs—the silent heroes of the economy, making up nearly 90% of all global businesses. “We want to offer the best service for the people who drive the economy forward,” assures Ryan.

What fuels this dedication to serving middle-class businesses is an industry-wide gap Ryan noticed during his team's 20-year-long venture in the financial landscape. That void—a disconnect between high-level corporations with exponential net worths and the middle market—according to him, sparks from the general misconceptions in the field. “Smaller businesses often believe they lack the necessary assets or capital to seek professional help,” he elucidates. “We want them to know that SMEs are not a burden to financial advisors, and we are here to assist with any queries.”

Among Advisor Associate’s wide range of services, spanning estate planning, insurance, alternative investments, fixed income, individual equities, mutual funds, asset allocation, and more, firm acquisition lies at the company’s nucleus. Usually, the process begins with identifying a lucrative business with growth potential owned by someone planning to retire or switch life paths.

Over 2-3 years, Advisor Associate gradually implements strategic changes, elevates insurance plans, and educates current employees, dedicated to guiding SME owners through the complex business field. These entrepreneurs are what Ryan calls the Lone Wolf Operators. He says, “We love partnering with owners who have decades of experience and who have nurtured their practices with nothing but dedication. Then, when the time is right, we come in, support the business, and combine unique synergies. That owner goes from a Lone Wolf Operator to having a family. With our expertise, running a business changes from having a job to enjoyment.”

Advisor Associate also navigates the seas of retirement and wealth management planning expertly, finding common ground between monetary strategies and family values. By listening intently to the goals and abilities of each client, the company can provide accurate predictions and targeted advice, ensuring the stages before and during retirement are as enjoyable as possible. In the wealth preservation realm, the Advisor Associate team works closely with family members, guiding them through the process of generational legacy.

What provides Advisor Associate with a competitive edge is the firm’s ability to tackle diverse issues within one company, eradicating the need to seek the help of multiple professionals. With a commitment to transparency and integrity, Advisor Associate prioritizes education and raising awareness, equipping clients with the tools to understand complex financial concepts and make informed decisions.

Looking into the future, Advisor Associate is planning to expand its impact across the US and beyond, hoping to spread its value-driven impact further. Ryan shares, “Advisor Associate is, first and foremost, a family. We all trust each other, and we strive to foster that same sense of trust with each client. Every team member is driven by faith and family values, and the way we operate is a testament to our ethics. We are here for the clients, offer them our full experience, and never back down even when the market goes down. At Advisor Associate, we navigate the markets together, with transparency, experience, and trust.”

Registered Representatives offering securities through Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisor Representatives offering advisory services through Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a Registered Investment Adviser. Additional advisory services offered through X Advisors, LLC, and Pash & Benson International, Ltd., both Registered Investment Advisors. Advisor Associates, Cherry Creek Capital, Paxton Consulting Group, Crosby Investment Group, Pash & Benson International and IFG are unaffiliated entities.

Media Contact

Name: White Media

Email: micaela@whitemedia.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.