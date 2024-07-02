DELRAY BEACH, FL, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The USA Awards proudly announces the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Fintech Awards, celebrating remarkable achievements in financial technologies. This year's awards recognize individuals and companies at the forefront of fintech, including advancements in AI/ML technologies, fintech innovation, and leadership within the industry. The accolades reflect their crucial roles in shaping a progressive fintech landscape.

2024 USA Awards Fintech Awards Winners

Fnu Samaah, US Bank - Best AI/ML Tech

Good Lioness - Fintech Innovation Award

Dinesh Kalla, Microsoft - Rising Star Award

Claire Maillet - Fintech Leader of the Year

2024 USA Awards Fintech Awards Finalists

Highen Fintech Labs - Rising Star Award, Fintech Leader of the Year

Dinesh Kalla - Best AI/ML Tech, Fintech Innovation Award

Claire Maillet - Fintech Innovation Award

Recognizing Excellence in Financial Technology

This year’s awards showcase an array of contributions that signify a commitment to excellence and forward-thinking in the fintech sector. Winners like Fnu Samaah demonstrate exceptional expertise in cybersecurity enhancements through AI, with projects such as the development of algorithms predicting malware with near-perfect accuracy. This advancement not only showcases technical proficiency but also a robust application in real-world cybersecurity challenges.

Companies like Good Lioness disrupt traditional investment paradigms with innovative algorithms, optimizing portfolio performances and democratizing financial data analytics. Their technology promises a seismic shift in how investors engage with markets, driven by data integrity and inclusivity.

Innovative individuals like Dinesh Kalla and Claire Maillet have set benchmarks in their respective domains. Kalla's pioneering work in phishing detection using AI is setting new industry standards, while Maillet’s dedication transforms how financial crimes are approached, incorporating diversity and inclusion into the fabric of financial operations.

The 2024 Fintech Awards honor these pioneers for their strategic acumen and inventive approaches, paving the way for future advancements and sustained excellence in the fintech industry. Their achievements inspire the fintech community, driving further innovation and leadership across global financial markets.

