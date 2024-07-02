USA Awards 2024 Small Business Awards Winners and Finalists Announced

DELRAY BEACH, FL, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The USA Awards proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2024 Small Business Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions to innovation, technology, and business leadership across diverse sectors. This year's awards spotlight small businesses that have demonstrated groundbreaking approaches and strategic excellence, setting new standards in their industries.

USA Awards 2024 Small Business Awards Winners

The Virtual Forge - Most Innovative Small Business

Stannp Ltd - Small Business Of The Year 2024

AiSDR - Best Use Of Technology

Cansulta - Best International Small Business

Broadstone Risks LLC - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year

USA Awards 2024 Small Business Awards Finalists

AiSDR - Most Innovative Small Business

Broadstone Risks LLC - Small Business Of The Year 2024

Cansulta - Best Use Of Technology

Henriette Danel Coaching - Best International Small Business

CRISES CONTROL - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year

Celebrating a Spectrum of Small Business Achievements

This year's USA Awards 2024 Small Business Awards ceremony shines a light on the diverse array of achievements that illustrate the dynamic nature of the small business landscape. From leveraging advanced AI to enhance content discovery and analysis in the case of The Virtual Forge, to revolutionizing direct mail marketing through data analytics and automation by Stannp Ltd, each winner and finalist has uniquely contributed to transforming their respective fields.

The recognized companies have implemented cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies that not only enhance their operational efficiencies but also significantly boost customer engagement and satisfaction. These innovations span various applications, including AI-driven sales platforms like AiSDR, which automates and personalizes email outreach, and Cansulta's strategic consulting services that empower global clients through expert insights.

Furthermore, Broadstone Risks LLC, awarded the Small Business Disruptor of the Year, exemplifies the impactful change that small businesses can bring to traditional industries like security and intelligence, reshaping them with advanced digital solutions.

The 2024 Small Business Awards applaud these businesses for their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Their efforts are inspiring a wave of transformation across the small business sector, promising a future of increased productivity and enhanced global connectivity.

