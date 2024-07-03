Global Ginger Oil Market Size To Worth USD 16.12 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.45%

New York, United States , July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ginger Oil Market Size is to Grow from USD 11.48 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.12 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.45% during the projected period.





Ginger oil is made from ginger root, which is known by its scientific name, Zingiber Officinale Roscoe. It's an oil that has a variety of applications in the kitchen, in medicine, and elsewhere. It smells strong, spicy, warm, and energizing. The type of ginger used in the distillation process determines the product's quality and aroma. Ginger root is a source of medication and nutrients. Ginger oil has many health benefits and therapeutic properties. These include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, as well as the capacity to lessen nausea and treat arthritic and muscular pain. Ginger oil is used in the food and beverage industries as a flavoring agent. Increasing demand in the food and beverage industry is one of the reasons driving the worldwide market. To give their products a unique flavor, aroma, and taste, manufacturers of food and drinks use technology. Growing demand for flavored beverages and juices worldwide has an impact on manufacturers' requests to incorporate natural components or flavors into their products. However, the possibility that taking high amounts of ginger could induce heartburn and mouth irritation is one of the main factors that are projected to hinder the expansion of the ginger market shortly.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Ginger Oil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Household, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Mass Grocery Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The organic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global ginger oil market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of nature, the global ginger oil market is divided into organic and conventional. Among these, the organic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global ginger oil market during the projected timeframe. Organic ginger oil is considered a safer and more natural alternative to regular oil because it is manufactured without the use of chemicals. The growing popularity of the organic vegan lifestyle has raised demand for organic foods, especially among younger urban clients.

The cosmetics & personal care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global ginger oil market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global ginger oil market is divided into cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, household, and others. Among these, the cosmetics & personal care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global ginger oil market during the projected timeframe. Ginger oil is commonly used in cosmetic products due to its stimulating, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. It effectively treats acne, scars, and skin infections when added to lotions and creams. It also helps the products retain moisture.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the ginger oil market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global ginger oil market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, mass grocery stores, online retail, and others. Among these, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the ginger oil market during the estimated period. Due to their larger stores, hypermarkets can stock a bigger variety of ginger oil brands in their stores. In addition, customers are guaranteed easy access and a wide geographic reach due to their widespread presence in both rural and urban areas.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global ginger oil market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global ginger oil market over the forecast period. Ginger oil is mostly produced and distributed in North America countries including the United States, Canada, and Mexico account for the majority of the world's top producers. The demand for ginger oil in these products is also rising as more and more customers in the region become aware of its therapeutic and beauty uses.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global ginger oil market during the projected timeframe. In addition to the good environment in these regions, high-quality ginger is easily accessible, which is beneficial for raw materials. Compared to industrialized nations, Asia Pacific has cheaper setup and manufacturing costs, making it an attractive location for exporters.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ginger Oil Market Aadhunik Ayurveda, Hindustan Mint and Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Avi Naturals, Anjum Aromatics, Moksha Lifestyle, Sidus Natural Products P Ltd., Rakesh Sandal Industries, Bhramarah, Botanic Healthcare, doTERRA International, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Natures Natural India, and other key vendors.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Jamaican farmers and soil make it a perfect place to grow high-quality ginger, thus farmers are encouraged to grow more of the crop for the international market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ginger oil market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Ginger Oil Market, By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Ginger Oil Market, By Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Others

Global Ginger Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Mass Grocery Stores

Online Retail

Others



Global Ginger Oil Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa



