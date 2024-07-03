Best ML Engineer Course For Data Scientists Launched by Interview Kickstart - Transition Path To Top Machine Learning Jobs at FAANG+ Companies

Santa Clara, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart has launched a new course aimed at engineers looking to move into artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) roles at top tech companies. The ML Course, taught by engineers from leading tier 1 tech firms, provides comprehensive preparation for technical interviews and career advancement. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/machine-learning-course

The course is conducted live online, and lasts for four months. It covers both technical and soft skills, preparing participants for AI and ML related positions. It is divided into two main sections: Mastering Machine Learning and Interview Preparation.

"At Interview Kickstart, we understand the demand for skilled AI and ML professionals," said Burhanuddin Pithawala, a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. "Our new course aims to bridge this gap by equipping engineers with industry-relevant skills and knowledge."

The Mastering Machine Learning section trains participants in Python, key mathematics, and software development. It also covers machine learning frameworks and development, ending with a Capstone Project. The latter provides a real world application experience to participants. The Capstone Project affords learners the unique opportunity to work with instructors from FAANG+ companies, enhancing their practical know-how while also facilitating networking with industry elites and thought leaders.

Participants also prepare for technical interviews by focusing on data structures, algorithms, software system design, and ML concepts. Career and behavioral sessions help students get ready for job hunting in ML roles. Webinars, led by company founders and staff from top tech companies, provide insights into navigating technical interviews.

"Engineering talent needs comprehensive resources to excel in AI and ML," added Pithawala. "This course meets those needs through well-rounded training, career support, and real-world application."

The ML engineering course offers many resources, including one-on-one help and support from instructors and mentors who are familiar with the AI and ML landscape. Feedback and guidance make it easier for students to transition into new roles. The platform itself serves as a bridge, connecting students with top instructors, coaches, and interviewers from leading tech companies.

For those interested in broader career skills development and coaching, Interview Kickstart offers dedicated services. This includes personalized coaching sessions, mentorship, and placement assistance, making it an all-encompassing preparation for a career in tech.

Enrollment in the ML course is now open. Interested candidates can find more details and register on the Interview Kickstart website https://www.interviewkickstart.com

