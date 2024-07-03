Silicon on Insulator Market Emphasized by Size, Share, Industry Growth & Forecast

Chicago, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of SOI wafer-based devices in automotive applications and rising demand for 5G in mobile communications play a key role in driving the growth of SOI market in near future.

The increasing use of FD-SOI in digital electronics creates opportunities for new IoT devices and applications as this technology ensures ultra-low power consumption, ultra-low current leakage, small and dense packaging, and the cost-efficiency of IoT devices. FD-SOI wafer-based devices have reverse bias characteristics, which help them operate at low voltages without area or cost penalties.

Major Silicon on Insulator Companies Include:

Soitec (France),

Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan),

GlobalWafers (Taiwan),

SUMCO Corporation (Japan),

Shanghai Simgui Technology (China),

GlobalFoundries (US),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Tower Semiconductor (Israel),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Murata Manufacturing (Japan).

Silicon on Insulator Market Segmentation Analysis:

By wafer type, FD-SOI of Silicon on Insulator Market to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period

The FD-SOI wafers segment of silicon on insulator market is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by their advantages—high flexibility, easy implementation, low cost, less complexity, reduced leakage currents, and their ability to optimize power/performance tradeoffs. Several FD-SOI wafer manufacturers are focusing on product launches and collaborations with other players in the silicon on insulator market to strengthen their product portfolio and cater to the increasing demand for FD-SOI wafers. For instance, in August 2022, Google is expanding its open-source chip development effort with Skywater Technology, a US foundry, to a 90 nm FD-SOI technology.

By Application, Consumer electronics accounted for the largest size of the Silicon on Insulator market

SOI-based wafers are used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, cable modems, televisions, and set-top boxes to reduce their size, lower their power consumption, increase their operational speed, and extend their battery life, among others. These wafers also offer enhanced performance and are less dependent on device temperature. SOI-based microprocessors also require lesser space than conventional embedded memory. As a result, the demand for SOI in consumer electronics is increasing rapidly. In 2021, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the silicon on insulator market.

By Region, Silicon on Insulator Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period

The silicon on insulator market in APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables. Moreover, government investments and expansions of several semiconductor foundry players and wafer manufacturers contribute to market growth

Silicon on Insulator Market Insights:

Silicon on Insulator Market by Size, Share

Silicon on Insulator Market by Industry Growth

