Timor-Leste Government and Shanghai Treasure Carbon   Promote Timor-Leste’s Carbon Credit Projects

DLC, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 10 to 14, 2024, Ms. Zhu Weiqing, Founder and Chairwoman of Shanghai Treasure Carbon New Energy Environmental Protection Technology Ltd. （STC） led a delegation on a four-day visit to Timor-Leste, engaging in a series of significant meetings with the local government. Timor-Leste President J. Ramos-Horta welcomed the STC delegation at the Presidential Palace and held a press conference.







During the visit, the STC delegation met with several high-ranking officials from the Timor-Leste government, including President J.Ramos-Horta, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Tourism and Environment Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Timor-Leste Ambassador to China Loro Horta, Minister of State Administration Tomás Cabral, Minister of Trade and Industry Filipus Nino Pereira, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Forestry Marcos Da Cruz, and Minister of Planning and Strategic Investment Gastão Francisco de Sousa. The cooperation and investment plans for the next decade were highlighted and discussed as a focal point.

This visit aimed to promote deep cooperation between the two parties in the areas of carbon credit projects and sustainable development, enhance international collaboration, advance sustainable development, and assist Timor-Leste in achieving its climate change goals.

Discussions with several ministers centered around key issues of sustainable development in Timor-Leste.



Focusing on sustainable development and carbon credit projects, the STC delegation held talks with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste and several ministers. The discussions included promoting industrial growth through carbon credit projects, improving rural living conditions, supporting sustainable agriculture and forestry, and strengthening administrative capacity building and green technology investments.

This visit marks a significant step forward in the collaboration between Timor-Leste and Shanghai Treasure Carbon in addressing climate change and promoting economic development. STC looks forward to working hand in hand with the government and people of Timor-Leste to build a greener and more sustainable future.

