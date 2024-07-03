Sunflour Baking Company Expands Reach with New Bakery Location in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunflour Baking Company, a bakery and cafe known for its fresh baked treats and warm ambiance, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in the NoDa area of Charlotte. This expansion comes at a time when the bakery industry is witnessing increased demand for products that accommodate changing consumer lifestyles and dietary preferences. Sunflour Baking Company’s menu caters to all preferences and diets.

According to a recent Bakery Products Industry Report, the market for bakery items, including bread, cake, cookies, and more, is on the rise due to changing consumer habits and an increasing preference for easy-to-eat foods. The number of consumers who go out looking for bakery items made with natural ingredients is increasing as these products provide them with convenience and nutritional value while also satisfying their dietary requirements.

Moreover, it has been reported that with the growing trend of 'Free-from' products, the need for items that satisfy the dietary restrictions and preferences of different people continues to increase as well. In fact, the US dominates the consumption of bakery products, and it is one of the regions where these market dynamics are most pronounced. Recognizing this, Sunflour Baking Company seeks to serve their ever-growing following by providing a wide variety of menu items in the new NoDa location to match the changing lifestyles of customers.

The new bakery in Noda will offer breakfast sandwiches, pastries, soups, hot toasted sandwiches, and delicious desserts. Customers can also indulge in a selection of coffees, teas, and other beverages made with great care and attention to quality and taste. The bakery also offers vegan and gluten-free options for those with dietary restrictions. Each item is made from scratch without any artificial flavorings, preservatives, dough conditioners, and bleached or bromated flour.

Along with its physical location, Sunflour Baking Company caters to a broader audience through its online platform, allowing nationwide shipping of select bakery goods. Customers can conveniently order their favorite treats from the comfort of their homes and customize their items with personal custom logos or images. Local delivery and pickup options are also available seven days a week, therefore adding to the convenience of its loyal customers.

Sharing more on the new location and the team, the bakery's spokesperson noted that the team is comprised of both seasoned veterans and newcomers who share a common dedication to upholding the values of quality, hospitality, and community engagement that define Sunflour Baking Company. The spokesperson added that they are excited to embark on this new chapter and look forward to becoming an integral part of the neighborhood fabric.

For more information and to experience Sunflour Baking Company’s services firsthand, visit their new Sunflour location or explore their offerings online.



About Sunflour Baking Company:

Sunflour Baking Company is a family-owned bakery and cafe in Charlotte, NC, with locations in Elizabeth, Dilworth, Harrisburg, Ballantyne, and Noda. The bakery has been delighting customers with its freshly baked pastries, artisan breads, and savory treats. Since its inception in 2009, Sunflour Baking Company has remained committed to quality baking, reliable service, and active engagement within the local community.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Sunflour Baking Company

Contact Person: Jack Parrish

Phone: 704-900-7305

Address: 515 Jordan P

City: Charlotte

State: NC

Postal Code: 28205

Country: US

Website: https://sunflourbakingcompany.com/pages/charlotte-bakery-noda

