Optimal Companion for Vaping Style Exploration! VOOPOO ARGUS E40 with PnP X Arrives USA

SHENZHEN, China, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO is excited to announce ARGUS E40’s arrival in the France market. ARGUS E40 is an advanced MTL-DTL pod-size kit with PnP X tech. Whether you seek mellow flavor or impressive cloud production, this device is designed to be your ultimate partner for vaping style exploration and vaping joy enhancement.





PnP X, Flavorful and Satisfying as Always

PnP X tech supports superior taste sustaining 100 mL e-liquid without burning or leaking. It is unparalleled in cloud release and intense taste with the thermo-stable cotton and mesh-distributed heating system. It also excels in leakage prevention with an upgraded 4-layer leakage-resistant design. In addition to PnP X 0.3 Ω coil, PnP X 0.6 Ω coil and the preinstalled cartridges, ARGUS E40 is also compatible with PnP X 0.45 Ω coil (package not included), enriching your vaping experience for PnP X platform.

1800 mAh Battery and Max 40 Wattage, Powerful and Cloudy as Always

The pod-size ARGUS E40 features a 1800 mAh built-in battery and 2A fast charging for a long-lasting and stable vaping experience. Besides, ARGUS E40’s max output reaches 40 W, allowing users to have a truly strong DTL vaping without power overstatement of some other vapes in the market (For DTL vaping, PnP X 0.3 Ω coil is recommended). The large-capacity battery and actual max 40 W output support long-term atomization and powerful performance, delivering a consistent and cloudy DTL vaping experience.

Advanced Airflow and Wattage Control, Intelligent and User- friendly as Always

ARGUS E40 offers two power adjustment ways, one is precisely adjusting by pressing buttons to tailor the output, and the other is that the GENE.AI chip intelligently identifies the coil resistance, automatically matching the most suitable power. In addition, the stepless airflow adjustment knob with specially designed damping makes it easy to position when sliding, enabling users to control the air intake easily and precisely. It’s also worth mentioning that ARGUS E40 not only supports button activation but also automatic draw, making it more responsive and user-friendly.

Whether you're a MTL enthusiast seeking a more powerful and flavorful experience or a dedicated RDL or DTL vaper needing an advanced daily-use device, ARGUS E40 can provide a seamless transition from different vape styles and exceptional vaping enjoyment as always. Embrace ARGUS E40 and have an ultimate vaping exploration partner by your side.

For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/argus-series/argus-e40.

Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Company: Shenzhen Woody Vapes Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Freya

Email: freya@voopootech.com

Website: https://www.voopoo.com/

Address: 19/F, Block A, Coolpad Building, High-tech Industrial Park (North Zone), Nanshan District, Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07730a1e-50cb-4bdb-bf73-5337d09aca37