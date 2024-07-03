SINGAPORE, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX , has issued updates for July 2, 2024.



OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Lombard to Revolutionize Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem

OKX Ventures has invested in Lombard , a pioneering company set to drive growth and innovation in the Web3 economy by transforming Bitcoin from a static store of value into a dynamic and productive financial asset.

Transforming Bitcoin with LBTC

Lombard's flagship product, LBTC, represents a liquid and yield-bearing version of Bitcoin. Designed to move seamlessly across chains and serve as collateral within decentralized finance, LBTC aims to unlock over $1.3 trillion worth of idle Bitcoin for lending, borrowing and trading. This initiative promises to bring new capital opportunities for Bitcoin holders while driving new users and new capital to various ecosystems and DeFi protocols.



Strategic Vision and Collaboration

Lombard is committed to uniting major ecosystems and DeFi protocols to onboard LBTC, thus enhancing Bitcoin's utility and liquidity.

Collaboration with Babylon

Lombard's collaboration with Babylon further strengthens its market position. Babylon’s Staking Protocol allows Bitcoin assets to be staked in a trustless and self-custodial manner, providing economic security for Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems. Through Lombard, staked Bitcoin assets are transformed into LBTC, enabling their integration across the most widely used DeFi protocols on Ethereum Mainnet and later on popular Layer 2 chains and Layer 1’s.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .