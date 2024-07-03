Press Release

July 3, 2024

Signify and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team launch new partnership to drive responsible innovation on and off the track

Partnership will support Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team’s performance and vision to become one of the world’s most sustainable professional sports teams.

Signify innovations will enhance well-being and performance of drivers, and engineers.

Signify lighting creates the perfect viewing experience for fans trackside and at home.

Eindhoven, Netherlands: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announces a new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Connected by their shared passion for technological innovation and sustainability the partnership will drive forward the team's vision of becoming one of the world’s most sustainable professional sports teams.

Eric Rondolat, CEO, Signify said:

“We are proud to partner with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, a team that is determined to lead both on and off the track. We share a passion for responsible innovation to drive progress in our industries and beyond. Our joint commitment to act responsibly will lead us to develop transformative and disruptive new technologies that elevate performance to the benefit of people and the planet.

We are excited to have the opportunity to support the winning objective of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, providing human-centric lighting innovations that can enhance the team’s performance. We are honored to associate our brands with one of the strongest in the world and to deliver unforgettable racing experiences for fans at the track, as well as watching and gaming at home. With many collaborations already begun, I am eager to see this partnership grow.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, commented:

Innovation and performance are at the heart of everything we do. We are also conscious of our wider social responsibilities and therefore embed sustainability in every action. Partnering with Signify is an exciting step that will help us make further progress in both of these areas. Their world-leading lighting technology already powers several night races and their pioneering commitment to climate action is inspiring. We look forward to working together to establish synergies in this area and their support in our ambition to become one of the world's most sustainable sports teams. We also believe that well-being is linked closely with performance. Signify's lighting technology and innovation will ensure optimal conditions for our team members, and we are excited to explore how we can optimise these opportunities further.

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Signify into our partner family. We are already privileged to collaborate with some of the most innovative companies in the world. Adding another world-leading business to our partner ecosystem in Signify is therefore fantastic. We are excited to collaborate with them through their innovative technology and commitment to sustainability. Together, we are confident that we will create a partnership with a profound impact and lasting legacy.”

Signify and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 are committed to responsible innovation, founded on a shared belief that performance should not come at any cost and that sustainability does not compromise on performance. As both teams continue to drive the transformation of their industries, responsible innovation elevates performance and leads to sustainable outcomes.

Environmental responsibility

Signify has led the transformation and decarbonization of the lighting sector, and recently announced its 2040 Climate Transition Plan, setting out its vision to reach net-zero by 2040. The company has reduced GHG emissions across the full value chain by 50% since 2019 and continues to advocate for energy efficiency and an accelerated energy transition. With the new partnership, comes a commitment from Signify to share knowledge and expertise to support Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in developing its Climate Transition Plan.

Well-being and performance

To win in Formula One, every member of the team must perform to their full potential at every moment. Signify’s lighting innovations will augment the team’s efforts to create optimal conditions for drivers, engineers and team members, helping them see, feel, and perform at their best. NatureConnect, EyeComfort and other technologies will bring the power of daylight indoors to aid concentration with light that is comfortable for the eyes and, support the body’s natural rhythm and ability to adjust to a challenging global schedule.

Unforgettable experiences

Our lighting shines on night-circuits in Singapore and Las Vegas, ensuring the fastest show on earth is perfectly lit. And for those not at the track, Signify delivers immersive TV and gaming surround lighting to transport fans at home to the heart of the action.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team is the works team of Mercedes-AMG, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport – the FIA Formula One™ World Championship.



Formula One is a sport like no other. Combining elite teamwork, cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and exceptional driving skill, teams develop race cars capable of competing against their rivals in a high-octane environment that spans upwards of 20 races across five continents throughout each season.



The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, based across Technology Centres at Brackley and Brixworth in the United Kingdom, brings together over 2,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, manufacture and race the cars driven by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Grand Prix winner, George Russell. Winning seven consecutive double Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships from 2014 to 2020 and securing a record-breaking eighth consecutive Constructors’ Championship success in 2021, the team is one of the most successful in the sport’s history.



Between returning as a Constructor in 2010 and the end of the 2023 season, the Mercedes-AMG works team has scored 116 wins, 272 podium finishes, 129 pole positions, 96 fastest laps and 54 one-two finishes from 281 race starts.

