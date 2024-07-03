Social Media in Sport Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Companies Aim to Protect their Social Media Innovations

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Social Media in Sport 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of social media in sport which provides a detailed, yet easy to follow overview of a very important topic in the sport industry. The report will take a look at the key leaders in the industry and a detailed analysis of the social media in sport value chain.



Social media's ad-funded business model is under threat



Social media companies will increasingly diversify away from their ad-funded business model in the face of increased regulatory scrutiny. In 2023 alone, Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, and Meta were fined a combined $7.7 billion for breaching data privacy laws over their ad-targeting practices.

Companies aim to protect their social media innovations



Many companies operating in the golf sector including Nike, GolfPay and Par Points Golf across 2023 and 2024 have submitted patent applications for products and software involved in the social media theme. Securing a patent ensures that companies are in position to develop products which can give them a competitive advantage against competitors within their industry.

Major sport properties generate huge social media followings. Many of the most globally popular and teams and sports leagues such as Real Madrid and the NBA have developed substantial social media followings. In September 2023 Real Madrid were the first sports club in the world to reach 500 million followers across their numerous social media accounts on various platforms.

Outstripping this achievement, across the 2022/23 season the NBA generated record-breaking figures as 32 billion views were amassed across all NBA and NBA-related social media accounts. The basketball league continues to successfully promote its stars, with top players becoming global sporting icons such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Leading companies

Social networks: Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Tencent (WeChat), X (formerly Twitter), ByteDance (TikTok, Douyin).

Discussion forums: Reddit, Quora, Stack Overflow, Baidu Tieba, India Forums, Kaskus, XDA Developers, Zhihu.

Media sharing sites: ByteDance (TikTok), Meta (Instagram), Alphabet (YouTube), Amazon (Twitch), Snap (Snapchat.)

Consumer review networks: TripAdvisor, Amazon, Yelp, Zomato, Alibaba, GameSpot, Foursquare.

Sharing economy companies: Uber, Airbnb, Grab, BlaBlaCar, Kickstarter, Lyft, TaskRabbit, WeWork.

Messaging services: Apple, Meta (Messenger, WhatsApp), Tencent (WeChat), Microsoft (Skype, Teams).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Thematic Briefing.



4. Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

5.Timeline

6. Impact of Social Media on Sport



7. Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

8. Value Chain

Content layer

Distribution layer

Data layer

Services layer

Customer layer

9. Companies



10. Sector Scorecards



11. Glossary



12. Further Reading



13. Thematic Research Methodology



14. About the Analyst



15. Contact the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jndcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.