Hotel Sector Sponsorship Report 2024 with AccorHotels and Paris 2024 Case Study

This report provides an overview of the hotels sector, globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Multi-Sport Games dominates the spend in the hotels sector for 2024. Most of Multi-Sport Games deal value comes from AccorHotels partnership with Paris 2024, earth an estimated $105 million annually. American Football ranks second for the hotels sectors sports sponsorship spend, worth an estimated $92.55 million. Soccer dominates the deal volume across the hotels sector with 202 active deals, 90 more deals than the sport which ranks in second, which is Ice Hockey.



Hotels partnerships with teams dominates the sector spend and deal volume. The top three team deals in terms of annual value are Miami Dolphins partnership with Hard Rock, AccorHotels partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and BetMGM's partnership with Madison Square Garden. Partnerships with federations account for 22% of the annual value spend by brands. With 140 deals, partnerships with sports events rank third in terms of deal volume and annual deal value. With 2024 being an Olympic and Paralympic year, the largest annual deal value is AccorHotels partnership with the Paris 2024 games.



The most active brand in the hotels sector is Marriott Hotels & Resorts. MGM Resorts rank third in terms of most active brands with 14 sponsorship deals. It is worth noting that 18 of these 24 deals are partnerships with BetMGM, of which MGM Resorts owns. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) have 18 deals with sports properties, with their largest deal being with Major League Soccer (MLS). Hard Rock, despite only having eight deals, rank fourth in terms of annual spend. Their largest deal is Hard Rock International's partnership with Miami Dolphins.



Report Scope

A detailed overview of the hotels sector, globally. Outlining sectors' influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key information and Background

2. Market Insights

Sector Sponsorship Deal Trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Top 10 Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Biggest deals

Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

AccorHotels and Paris 2024

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Most Active Brands

Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

Company Coverage:

AccorHotels

Hard Rock

Hilton

Hotels.com

InterContinental Hotels Group

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

MGM Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wynn Resorts

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

