The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2024 Edition (Mid-Year Update): Anti-Obesity Medications Take Center Stage

Although the pharmaceutical industry is often labeled as a recession-resistant, it is not immune to future challenges. Ongoing issues such as constraints on drug pricing and reimbursement (P&R), the evolving regulatory landscape, pressures to innovate, and pressures to address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues will continue to pose challenges for the pharmaceutical sector in the coming years.

In this "The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry" report, the analyst examines the business environment and trends that are going to shape the biopharmaceutical industry in the next 12 months.

Key Market Insights:

The biopharmaceutical industry's optimism regarding growth in the next 12 months is on the rise, but still below the levels seen in 2022.

A total of 56% of survey respondents shared optimistic or very optimistic sentiment on the biotech funding recovery in 2024.

The top-rated industry trends anticipated for the next 12 months include anti-obesity medications, personalized/precision medicine, immuno-oncology drug development, real-world evidence, and cell and gene therapies.

Anti-obesity medications were identified as the emerging pharmaceutical industry trend to have the greatest impact for 2024.

From macro and regulatory trends, vertical integration, drug pricing and reimbursement pressures, and patent expiration of biologics are expected to have the greatest positive impact on the pharmaceutical industry.

Geopolitical conflicts and drug pricing and reimbursement pressures will be the main hindrances for pharmaceutical sector growth.

Pharmaceutical companies will keep a close watch on both the BIOSECURE Act and EU Pharmaceutical Reform.

The Inflation Reduction Act is believed to make government price negotiation more likely across all pharmaceuticals.

Donanemab for Alzheimer's disease is poised for major commercial success among the 2024 launches.

Oncology, central nervous system, and infectious diseases are the dominant areas for clinical trials initiated in 2023.

Oncology dominates the therapy landscape in 2024, but metabolic disorders display the highest growth.

Big data and artificial intelligence will continue to dominate as transformational forces in the healthcare sector in the next 12 moths.

Key Highlights

Optimism is rising about pharmaceutical industry growth in the next 12 months.

Anti-obesity medications will take center stage.

Geopolitical conflicts, as well as drug pricing and reimbursement-related concerns, will impede industry growth.

Vertical integration, drug pricing and reimbursement constraints, and biologics' patent expiry will have the most positive impacts on industry.

AI is positioned to bring disruptive change to the pharmaceutical industry.

Biotech funding continues to show signs of recovery after its post-COVID-19 pandemic decline.

Report Scope

The report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry trends, regulatory trends, and macroeconomic factors that are going to impact and dominate the industry throughout the next 12 months.

Benchmark the impact of major themes on the biopharmaceutical industry in the next 12 months, including: emerging technologies, regulatory trends, macroeconomic trends, industry trends.

Identify themes that will have the greatest positive or negative impact in the next 12 months.

Capture opinions on these themes from industry respondents.

Predict the industry's growth prospects in the next 12 months.

Company Coverage:

AbbVie

Accord Healthcare

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Aetna

Akeso

Almac

Altor Bioscience

Alvotech

Amazon

Amgen

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Autolus Therapeutics

Biocon Biologics

Biogen

BioNTech

Bio-Thera Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Bristol Myers Squibb

Catalent

CeleCor Therapeutics

Celltrion

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Cigna

CVS Health

Daiichi Sankyo

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Express Scripts

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ferring Pharma

Formycon

Fresenius Kabi

Fuji Pharma

Genmab

Geron Corp

Gilead

IASO Bio

Incyte

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Iovance

Janssen

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Karuna Therapeutics

Lantheus Holdings

Merck & Co

Merus NV

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Moderna

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Optum

Optum-Amedisys

Pfizer

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Regeneron

RemeGen

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Seagen

Seres Therapeutic

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

STgen Bio

Strides Pharma Science

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher

UnitedHealth

Verona Pharma

Vetter

Viatris

WuXi

Xaira Therapeutics

