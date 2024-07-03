Worldwide Digital Ad Spending Forecast 2024: The Duopoly Reigns Worldwide, though TikTok and Mercado Libre Lead in Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Digital Ad Spending Forecast H2 2024 Update: Solid Growth Projected Across the Board for Most Formats, Channels and Publishers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital, traditional, and total media ad spending growth will all accelerate in 2024, although only modestly. The outlook has stabilized for most countries and regions, even if spectacular growth is harder than ever to find.

The slight acceleration in ad spending growth forecast six months ago has come to pass, and we do not expect any bumps in the road for the remainder of 2024. Stability and measured optimism are the new status quo, and numerous digital ad publishers stand to benefit.

Key Question: What is the outlook for ad spending and revenues worldwide in 2024 and beyond?

Key Stat: Both digital and traditional ad spending will see improved YoY growth in 2024, per the forecasts. Going forward, total media ad spending growth will mostly exceed the modest rates of 2022 and 2023.

Key Report Features:

3 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

7 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Total media ad spending will top $1 trillion worldwide next year

Traditional media ad spending is on track to be a net positive over time

Among formats and channels, display and retail media stand out

The duopoly reigns worldwide, though TikTok and Mercado Libre lead in growth

Media Gallery

Charts

Ad Spending Growth for Digital, Traditional, and Total Media Worldwide, 2022-2028 (% change)

Digital Ad Spending Worldwide, 2023-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total ad spending)

Digital and Total Ad Spending Growth Worldwide, by Region, 2024 (% change)

Traditional Media Ad Spending Worldwide, 2023-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total ad spending)

Digital Ad Spending Worldwide, by Format, 2024 (billions, % change, and % of digital ad spending)

Retail Media Ad Spending Worldwide, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total digital ad spending)

Top 10 Companies, Ranked by Digital Ad Revenue Growth Worldwide, 2024 (% change)

