LemON the European campaign dedicated to the Syracuse Lemon PGI kicks off: 34 million people in Italy, Poland and Romania will be reached in 3 years

MILAN, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The three-year communication and information campaign dedicated to the Syracuse Lemon PGI, promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of the Syracuse Lemon PGI, co-financed by the European Union and coordinated by CSO Italy, has officially started.

Quality, tradition and zero waste, the concepts behind the LemON project - Lemon of Syracuse PGI: capturing the essence of Sicily! - are aimed at Italy, Poland and Romania in a three-year period full of activities and appointments.

In particular, the integrated communication plan includes digital activities (social and influencer marketing), PR and Press Office, B2B and B2C, a TV campaign in Italy and Out of Home in major stations in Milan and Rome, Lemon Tour on the Peninsula. Plus workshops and B2B meetings aimed at large-scale retail and horeca buyers and for the first time also a TV campaign in Poland and Romania.

By the end of the project (March 2027), the Syracuse Lemon PGI will have "spoken" to more than 22million Purchase Managers in Italy and 11million young consumers and trades in Poland and Romania, for a total of nearly 34million people, and generated an increase in consumption equal to additional sales of more than 5million euros.

Considered one of the products of excellence in Europe's agri-food heritage, the Syracuse Lemon PGI represents, with the Consortium's social base, 100 percent of the certified product and is located in an area from which 32 percent of Italy's lemon production comes, which ranks second in Europe in terms of quantity, after Spain. The quality guaranteed by the production specification and the attention to detail handed down through years of experience translate into a product that can enhance the quality policies of the European Union by combining the communication of Made in Europe production excellence with fundamental values such as environmental sustainability and concrete strategies to combat food waste.

Of the Syracuse Lemon PGI, in fact, thanks to the production methods contained in the specification, you can eat everything, even the peel. The different uses during processing make it a symbolic "No-waste" product. In this sense, the decision to also target the Polish and Romanian markets is motivated precisely by the growing awareness and sensitivity to the issue of food waste that local policies are promoting.

News about the Consortium for the Protection of Syracuse Lemon PGI.

The Consorzio di Tutela del Limone di Siracusa IGP is one of the most important citrus growing communities in Europe. Formed on July 13, 2000, it includes 163 consortium members: 130 producers, 60 packers, 36 users and 62 ambassadors, for a vocated area of 1,450.91 hectares, representing 32% of Italian production. At the production level, the Consortium represents 100% of the production of Limone di Siracusa PGI, and at the national level 3 lemons out of 100 come from the Syracuse area. The Consortium's tasks include identifying the production areas and varieties to be subject to protection, supervising activities in the area of origin and in the markets on the correct use of the name "Limone di Siracusa IGP," and carrying out promotional initiatives in Italy and abroad aimed at spreading knowledge, the image of the product and the IGP trademark.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed belong to the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting administration can be held responsible for them.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf509523-bad6-46ad-a0ed-b503e66669fe



