Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $181.9 Billion by 2030 - AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM the Marketspace

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software is estimated at US$82.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$181.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global CRM Software Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and highlights key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. The actionable insights provided can help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.
The report includes comprehensive market data with independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It provides in-depth regional analysis of key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company profiles of major players like Accenture PLC, ACI Worldwide, Inc., and 3i Infotech Ltd. are featured, offering insights into their market strategies and positions. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.
The U.S. market for CRM software is estimated at $40.6 billion in 2023, showcasing significant market presence. China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.7% CAGR, reaching $18.8 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, also exhibit strong growth trends, highlighting the global expansion of the CRM software market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1296
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$82.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$181.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Landscape
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- CRM Marketing Software Market Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Vendors for 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Evolution of CRM
- Types of CRM
- Deployment Options in CRM
- On-Premise CRM
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM
- Benefits of CRM Strategy
- Disadvantages of CRM Implementations
- CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors
- CRM Ecosystem
- CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations
- CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy
- Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM Software
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong Future Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions
- CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market
- Smarter CRM Based on AI
- CRM with Conversational UI and Voice Recognition
- Advancements in Process Automation
- Data Integration
- Integration of IoT Devices Benefitting the CRM
- Blockchain: Potential to Enhance Transparency & Security
- Hyper Individualization
- Ongoing Expansion of the CRM Platform Market
- Social CRM Continues to Witness Growth
- Enhanced Mobility for CRM Software
- CRM to Gain a Thorough Understanding of Customer Behavior
- Connecting Every Business Aspect to CRM
- Every Team Relying on CRM Tools
- Growing Role of CRM in Customer Experience
- Emergence of Channel-less CRM
- Self-Service CRM is Expected to Become a Norm
- CRM for Freelancers and Solo Entrepreneurs
- Sophisticated CRM can Prevent Tech Stack Fatigue
- CRM Automates Business Workflows
- Usability
- AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software Marketspace
- AI Integration with CRM Presents Opportunities
- IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM
- Growing Role of Big Data in CRM
- Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market
- Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
- Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum
- Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018 Through 2023
- Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM Software Market
- Rising Importance of CRM in Enhancing Customer Experience
- Customer Reaction to Poor Customer Experience: % Breakdown of Customers by Type of Reaction to Negative Experience
- Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software
- Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing Programs
- Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software On-Demand
- Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy
- CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to Improve Business Operations
- Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue Contributor
- Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
- CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector
- Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive Growth
- Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth
- SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM
- CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs
- CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions
- Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption
- Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration
- Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market
- Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market
