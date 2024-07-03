Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $181.9 Billion by 2030 - AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM the Marketspace

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software is estimated at US$82.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$181.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global CRM Software Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and highlights key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. The actionable insights provided can help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

The report includes comprehensive market data with independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It provides in-depth regional analysis of key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company profiles of major players like Accenture PLC, ACI Worldwide, Inc., and 3i Infotech Ltd. are featured, offering insights into their market strategies and positions. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.

The U.S. market for CRM software is estimated at $40.6 billion in 2023, showcasing significant market presence. China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.7% CAGR, reaching $18.8 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, also exhibit strong growth trends, highlighting the global expansion of the CRM software market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1296 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $82.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $181.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competitive Landscape

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

CRM Marketing Software Market Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Vendors for 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Evolution of CRM

Types of CRM

Deployment Options in CRM

On-Premise CRM

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM

Benefits of CRM Strategy

Disadvantages of CRM Implementations

CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors

CRM Ecosystem

CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations

CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy

Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM Software

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market

Smarter CRM Based on AI

CRM with Conversational UI and Voice Recognition

Advancements in Process Automation

Data Integration

Integration of IoT Devices Benefitting the CRM

Blockchain: Potential to Enhance Transparency & Security

Hyper Individualization

Ongoing Expansion of the CRM Platform Market

Social CRM Continues to Witness Growth

Enhanced Mobility for CRM Software

CRM to Gain a Thorough Understanding of Customer Behavior

Connecting Every Business Aspect to CRM

Every Team Relying on CRM Tools

Growing Role of CRM in Customer Experience

Emergence of Channel-less CRM

Self-Service CRM is Expected to Become a Norm

CRM for Freelancers and Solo Entrepreneurs

Sophisticated CRM can Prevent Tech Stack Fatigue

CRM Automates Business Workflows

Usability

AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software Marketspace

AI Integration with CRM Presents Opportunities

IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM

Growing Role of Big Data in CRM

Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum

Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018 Through 2023

Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM Software Market

Rising Importance of CRM in Enhancing Customer Experience

Customer Reaction to Poor Customer Experience: % Breakdown of Customers by Type of Reaction to Negative Experience

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing Programs

Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software On-Demand

Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy

CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to Improve Business Operations

Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector

Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive Growth

Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth

SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM

CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs

CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market

