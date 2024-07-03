The 2024 China Guanxian Steel Plate Industry Opening-up and International Precision Procurement Conference held in Guanxian County, Shandong Province

GUANXIAN, China, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 China Guanxian Steel Plate Industry Opening-up and International Precision Procurement Conference under the theme of "Shandong Good Products for Global Trade" was held in Guanxian County from June 26 to 28.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The steel plate industry is a distinctive pillar industry of Guanxian County, with 1,233 steel plate processing companies and over 35,000 employees, processing various types of steel plates totaling 16 million tons annually. Products are exported to over 120 countries and regions in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America. Many steel plate "star products" from Guanxian County are used in major projects at home and abroad. Guanxian County has become the largest fine steel plate processing industry cluster in the country, as well as a demonstration base and characteristic industrial cluster for the transformation and upgrading of Shandong Province's high-quality steel plate foreign trade.

The conference, organized by the People's Government of Guanxian County, featured a series of activities including SGS "Global Procurement Base" certification, factory inspection, procurement matchmaking, and cooperation agreements. During the event, Guanxian County was certified as the SGS "Global Procurement Base" for the steel plate industry, and over 100 overseas buyers engaged in in-depth discussions and exchanges with more than 110 local steel plate companies on steel plate procurement and market expansion.

Guanxian County promotes green and intelligent development through optimized industrial processes, improved technological equipment, enhanced comprehensive waste utilization, and digital transformation. Focusing on innovation-driven development, the county is strengthening the new advantage of "digital and intelligence +" to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces through industrial optimization and unimpeded trade channels.

Source: The People's Government of Guanxian County