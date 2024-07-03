Mobile Substation Market - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Increasing Demand for Reliable and Effective Transition Systems, Growing Utilization in Multiple End-user Verticals

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Substation Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile substation market is evaluated at US$1,067.404 million for the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.83% reaching the market size of US$1,809.544 million by the year 2029.



A mobile substation is an autonomous system that has the ability to address a range of contingencies that a utility might face. It ensures a temporary supply of energy during the time when the main station is undergoing maintenance or refurbishment. Similarly, it provides temporary power solutions in areas affected by natural disasters or events.

The emphasis on providing and ensuring a continuous supply of power is significantly driving the mobile substation market growth. Simultaneously, the growing number of clean energy projects requires smooth integration of renewable energy into the electric grid, and the ability of the mobile substation to ensure an effective transition is further augmenting the demand for these substations.



MARKET DRIVERS:

Increasing demand for reliable and effective transition systems.



Having the ability to recover as quickly as possible following major weather events and natural calamities provides economic, public health and safety benefits for local businesses and communities. Moreover, rising electricity demand coupled with the continuous and expanded growth of the share of renewables in centralized and decentralized grids requires an effective new approach to transition management, making full use of mobile substations, thus boosting the demand for the mobile substation during the given forecast period.

In addition, with the higher occurrence of extreme weather conditions and catastrophic events, there is an increasing demand for mobile substations as they are useful for emergency response as backup units for a short period of time.



Growing utilization in various end-user industries.



The energy & power industry is estimated to hold a significant share and is anticipated to grow at a steady pace on account of growing efforts by the governments of different countries to improve the power infrastructure. Simultaneously, the rising focus on improving and ensuring smooth operational efficiency by the oil & gas industry is projected to drive the market demand, while railways and metallurgy are anticipated to offer decent revenue generation opportunities during the course of the forecast period.



The North America and Europe mobile substation market is anticipated to grow significantly.



The North American and European regions are expected to hold a major share on account of the early adoption of technology coupled with the presence of major companies in the region, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the near future. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions. This is owing to the availability of rich natural resources, such as oil & gas and metals & mining, and the untapped market for energy resources in some parts of the African region.



The well-established industrial sector in the United States is driving up demand for electricity. However, this high demand is frequently hampered by major power outages caused by natural disasters or other events. As a result, rising energy outages in the United States are one of the major drivers of the country's mobile substation market. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), weather-related power outages are the leading cause of power outages in the United States. Moreover, the aging grid infrastructure, coupled with the very high cost of upgradation of aging facilities, is anticipated to boost the demand for mobile substations across various industries.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1067.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1809.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Environment And Analysis

Major Players And Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, And Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

ABB

Siemens AG

Eaton

Elgin Power Solutions

Delta Star Incorporated

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group)

WEG

Aktif Group

TGood Global Ltd.

Segmentation:

Component

Transformer

Switchgear

Surge Arresters

Protection And Control Equipment

Other Auxiliary Systems

Type

Skid

Containerized

Trailer/Semi Trailer

End-Users

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy

Energy & Power

Telecommunication

Railways

By Geography

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odh8k6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment