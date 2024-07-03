Worldwide Digital Ad Spending Forecast 2024: The Light at the End of the Tunnel Has Arrived - India, China, and the US will Overshadow Every Other Country

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Digital Ad Spending Forecast 2024: The Light at the End of the Tunnel Has Arrived" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ad spending winter of 2022 and early 2023 was mild and short-lived, as predicted. And after a solid H2 2023, things are looking up across the board for 2024.

After two years of uncertainty, the worldwide ad market has stabilized, and spending is set to accelerate. Digital advertising is looking particularly healthy, and numerous national markets - and companies - are in line for standout growth.

Key Question: What is the outlook for total media ad spending and digital ad spending worldwide and by country in 2024?

Key Stat: Growth will spike in 2024 for digital ad spending, traditional ad spending, and total media ad spending. The last time all three metrics accelerated was in 2021, in the immediate aftermath of 2020's pandemic-driven collapse.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The ad industry can exhale

Ad spending growth will accelerate across the board in 2024

India, China, and the US will overshadow every other country in 2024

Five companies will account for more than 70% of global digital ad revenues

Media Gallery

Charts

Ad Spending Growth for Digital, Traditional, and Total Worldwide, 2022-2027 (% change)

Total Media Ad Spending Growth, by Region, 2023 & 2024 (% change)

Digital Ad Spending Worldwide, 2022-2027 (billions, % change, and % of total ad spending)

Top 10 Countries, Ranked by Digital Ad Spending Growth, 2024 (% change)

Top 10 Countries, Ranked by Digital Ad Spending Share, 2024 (% of total media ad spending)

Top 10 Countries, Ranked by Digital Ad Spending, 2024 (billions)

Net Ad Revenue Share at Select Companies Worldwide, 2021-2025 (% of total digital ad spending)

Top 10 Companies, Ranked by Worldwide Digital Ad Revenue Growth, 2024 (% change)

Net Digital Ad Revenues Worldwide, by Company, 2023-2025 (billions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pytmgd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment