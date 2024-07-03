US Digital Grocery Industry Research 2024: On Pace to Become the Largest Ecommerce Category by 2026

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Digital Grocery 2024: On Pace to Become the Largest Ecommerce Category" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Grocery is set to become the largest US ecommerce category by 2026.

Digital grocery wasn't just a pandemic-era flash in the pan. Consumers have made a permanent shift to purchasing essential goods online, which will make grocery the largest ecommerce category in the US by 2026.

Key Question: What's driving digital grocery's long-term growth?

Key Stat: Digital grocery sales will account for 19.0% of US ecommerce sales in 2026, surpassing apparel and accessories as the largest ecommerce category.

Key Report Features:

3 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

8 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The rise of grocery brings a fundamental shift in the ecommerce landscape

The road to 2026: What's aiding digital grocery's long-term growth?

Who are the major players driving digital grocery's growth?

Charts

Grocery Will Become the Largest Ecommerce Category by 2026 (% of US ecommerce sales, 2019-2026)

Grocery Is a Massive Retail Category and Still Has Room to Grow in Online Sales (US retail sales and % of total category sales, 2024)

Digital Grocery Sales Will Near 20% of Grocery Sales by 2027 (US grocery retail ecommerce sales, billions, % change, and % of total grocery sales, 2022-2027)

Sales Growth Is Primarily Coming From Current Digital Grocery Buyers Spending More (% change in US digital grocery buyers vs. annual spend per digital grocery buyer, 2020-2027)

Non-food and Non-beverage Sales Will Continue to Fuel Digital Grocery Growth in 2024 (% change in US ecommerce sales, 2022-2027)

Click and Collect Continues to Drive Digital Grocery's Sales Growth (% change in US digital grocery sales, 2021-2027)

Amazon's Digital Grocery Sales Growth Can't Keep Up With Walmart and Instacart (US digital grocery sales, billions, 2018-2024)

An Increasing Majority of Digital Grocery Sales Will Occur Directly on Retail Sites and Apps (% of US digital grocery sales, 2019-2026)

