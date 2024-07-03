NUMERATOR LAUNCHES PORTFOLIO INSIGHTS AND NUMERATOR DASHBOARDS IN CANADA

CHICAGO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched Numerator Portfolio Insights and Numerator Dashboards to the Canadian market to provide more insights and flexibility unlocked by its recently completed purchase panel expansion. Portfolio Insights is designed to help manufacturers understand brand performance and growth opportunities based on how consumers enter into their portfolio of brands and evolve across products over time. Numerator Dashboards is a business intelligence solution that helps all levels of an organization easily access and monitor panel metrics on demand.

“We strive to provide our clients not only with the most robust and advanced insights, but also the most user-friendly experience that makes it easy to democratize consumer panel data throughout their entire organizations,” said Shalin Shah, VP Product, Numerator. “Portfolio Insights brings advanced reporting that helps brands think about the consumers’ relationships with all their brands. Dashboards provide quick insights into the state of brands and categories, allowing decision makers to quickly identify trends and implement strategies to take advantage of what, where, when, and how consumers buy their products.”

Portfolio Insights is also designed to provide early indicators of brand performance. This includes identifying emerging trends (through a Brand Radar feature). It also provides a rapid read on portfolio performance through consolidated dashboards and scorecards.

Key analysis and reporting capabilities include:

Point of Entry (what happens before, during and after the initial entry into a category or brand)

(what happens before, during and after the initial entry into a category or brand) Portfolio Engagement (how new and existing buyers navigate across a brand’s portfolio)

(how new and existing buyers navigate across a brand’s portfolio) Portfolio Optimizer (which products or brands are attracting new households into a portfolio)

(which products or brands are attracting new households into a portfolio) Brand Radar (which competitive products are experiencing unexpected growth or decline)

Numerator Dashboards provides visual snapshots with filterable charts and tables that make it simple for both day-to-day users and executives to reference consumer panel metrics and understand them over time. Data available in Numerator Dashboards includes:

Purchase data metrics (e.g., Household Penetration, Buy Rate, Purchase Cycle, etc.)

(e.g., Household Penetration, Buy Rate, Purchase Cycle, etc.) Trended data for four years (filterable by various lookback windows)

(filterable by various lookback windows) Consumer demographics (e.g., Generation, Ethnicity, Income Level, etc.)

(e.g., Generation, Ethnicity, Income Level, etc.) Product hierarchy levels (Major Category, Manufacturer, Parent Brand; customization available)

(Major Category, Manufacturer, Parent Brand; customization available) Store hierarchy levels (Channel, Retailer, Banner; customization available)

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.