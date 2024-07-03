Del Taco Opens First Location in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco , the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* announced today the opening of its first location in Chesapeake, Virginia, at 1507 Sam's Circle. It is the first restaurant for the franchisees, Steve Kissel and Brian McGavran, which will serve Del Taco’s classic menu of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages, and famous Crinkle-Cut fries. The Chesapeake location is part of a multi-unit deal to expand its footprint along the East Coast.

“It’s truly an honor to bring the fresh and unique flavors of Del Taco to the great state of Virginia,” said Steve Kissel and Brian McGavran of Virginia Taco LLC. “As the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it’s an exciting moment to be a part of Del Taco’s eastern expansion. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Chesapeake community with delicious menu options at an unbeatable value.”

The new restaurant will introduce guests to Del Taco’s all-new Fresh Flex layout, which includes bold, modernized design and innovative layout changes to optimize the guest experience. The contemporary and colorful interior design visually brings to life the brand’s commitment to freshness and quality. Customers can take advantage of dual drive-thru lanes and pick-up lockers for orders placed via the Del Taco mobile app or third-party food providers, letting guests order ahead and delivery drivers skip the line. The location is open daily from 10 AM to midnight.

At Del Taco, each dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant's working kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo, and fresh house-made guacamole. To check out the full menu, guests can visit https://deltaco.com/menu.

For those interested in joining the Chesapeake Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.