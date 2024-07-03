Large Diameter Pipe Market Research 2024 - Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Tenaris, Chelpipe, OAO TMK, Vallourec, Welspun

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Diameter Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global large diameter pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $145.4 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the large diameter pipe market looks good with opportunities in the potable water pipe, wastewater pipe, oil and gas pipe, and industrial pipe application segments. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing investment in water and wastewater management, rise in infrastructure spending, and replacement of aging pipelines.

Demand for plastic pipes is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by growing demand in wastewater and industrial applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The publisher forecasts that wastewater and potable water pipes are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Wastewater pipe segment is expected to remain the largest application segment. The growth of residential and commercial construction and the boom in infrastructure development in developing economies are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and it is also projected to have the highest growth over the forecast period due to high growth in construction and infrastructure development, especially in China and India.

Emerging Trends in Large Diameter Pipe Market



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, are the increasing demand for FRP pipes and multilayer materials and technically advanced pipes to reduce operational time and minimize the risk of pressure resistance, scaling and other deposits caused by substance transmission.

List of Large Diameter Pipe Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, large diameter pipe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Recent Developments in Large Diameter Pipe Market

Demand Growth in Large Diameter Pipes for Infrastructure Projects: Recent developments in the large diameter pipe market reflect a growing demand for these pipes in various infrastructure projects worldwide. Projects such as water distribution networks, sewage systems, and oil and gas pipelines are driving the demand for large diameter pipes, with notable growth expected in regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Introduction of Advanced Materials for Large Diameter Pipes: Manufacturers are introducing large diameter pipes made from advanced materials to meet the increasing demands for durability, corrosion resistance, and longevity. Materials such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), reinforced concrete, and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) are being used to manufacture large diameter pipes suitable for various applications, including water supply, drainage, and industrial piping.

Focus on Trenchless Pipe Installation Technologies: Trenchless pipe installation technologies are gaining traction in the large diameter pipe market due to their ability to minimize disruption to the environment and reduce construction costs. Methods such as horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and pipe jacking are being used to install large diameter pipes under roads, rivers, and existing infrastructure, driving demand for flexible and durable pipe materials.

Expansion of Large Diameter Pipe Manufacturing Facilities: Major players in the large diameter pipe market are expanding their manufacturing facilities to meet the growing demand for large diameter pipes globally. Companies like Tenaris and JFE Steel Corporation are investing in new production lines, capacity expansions, and technology upgrades to enhance their capabilities in manufacturing large diameter pipes for various applications.

Development of Large Diameter Composite Pipes for Oil and Gas Applications: Composite materials are being increasingly used in the oil and gas industry for large diameter pipe applications due to their lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-strength properties. Companies like Airborne Oil & Gas and Future Pipe Industries are developing large diameter composite pipes for offshore and onshore oil and gas production, offering advantages in terms of cost savings, installation efficiency, and long-term performance.

Integration of Digitalization and IoT in Large Diameter Pipe Monitoring: Digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT) are being integrated into large diameter pipe systems to enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time data analytics. Smart sensors and communication devices embedded in large diameter pipes allow operators to monitor key performance indicators such as pressure, temperature, and flow rates, enabling proactive maintenance and optimizing asset performance.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market in Large Diameter Pipe Market

United States: Companies like McWane Ductile and AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe are expanding production capacities for large diameter pipes to meet infrastructure demands. The government's focus on water infrastructure upgrades, highlighted in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, drives market growth.

China: Chinese steel manufacturers such as Baosteel and Tianjin Pipe Corporation are investing in large diameter pipe production for water, oil, and gas projects. Government initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative boost demand for steel pipes in infrastructure development.

India: Indian pipe producers like Jindal Saw and Welspun Corp are ramping up production of large diameter pipes to support water supply and irrigation projects. Government schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission drive market expansion by promoting access to clean water.

Germany: German steel companies like Salzgitter AG and Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe specialize in manufacturing large diameter pipes for energy and infrastructure projects. Government funding for renewable energy and transportation infrastructure supports market growth.

Brazil: Brazilian steel producers like Usiminas and Gerdau are increasing production of large diameter pipes for oil and gas exploration and water infrastructure projects. Government initiatives promoting investment in energy and water sectors drive demand for steel pipes.

Features of the Large Diameter Pipe Market

Market Size Estimates: Large diameter pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Large diameter pipe market size by various segments, such as application and material.

Regional Analysis: Large diameter pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, materials, and regions for large diameter pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the large diameter pipes.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Tenaris SA

Chelpipe Group

OAO TMK

Vallourec SA

Welspun Corp. Ltd.

