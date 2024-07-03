India Pension Fund Market Poised for Strong Growth Spree with Revenue Potential of USD 132.83 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research, the India's pension fund market was valued at US$ 38.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit US$ 132.83 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

India's pension fund market is undergoing significant growth and transformation, evidenced by a robust 30.5% year-on-year growth in the National Pension System (NPS) assets under management (AUM), which reached ₹11.73 lakh crore in 2023-24 from ₹8.98 lakh crore the previous year. This growth is not just limited to government employees, whose assets under NPS saw a 28% YoY increase to ₹9.05 lakh crore, but also prominently within the non-government sector. Corporates and retail sectors experienced a 41.67% YoY growth in NPS assets, amounting to ₹2.27 lakh crore. Additionally, the subscriber base for NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has expanded significantly, reaching 7.36 crore by March 31, 2024, a 16.28% increase from 6.32 crore the previous year. This indicates a burgeoning interest and trust in pension systems among the Indian population, especially among young investors, with 23% of NPS subscribers falling in the 18-25 age bracket.

From the Astute Analytica’s recent report on pension fund market analysis, it was found that the performance of pension funds has been bolstered by favorable market conditions, with pension funds recording an average annual return of 35.42% as of March 31, 2024, and an average return of 18.07% over the past three years in equities. This aligns with the global trend where the pension funds market is expected to grow from USD 76.30 trillion in 2024 to USD 119.03 trillion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.40%. Moreover, India's inclusion in global bond indexes, such as the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) in June 2024, is projected to generate stable inflows of $25 to $30 billion over the next 12 to 18 months. Such substantial foreign inflows, estimated between $30-40 billion, highlight the growing appeal of the Indian market to global investors, further driven by improved market performance as per the MSCI Index.

However, the India pension fund market is not without its challenges. Regulatory fragmentation across different pension schemes and disparity in benefits add layers of complexity and uncertainty for consumers. To sustain and enhance growth, expanding the reach of the NPS and increasing the average AUM per subscriber are critical areas requiring attention. On the flip side, the railway sector has emerged as a dominant player within the pension fund market, thanks to substantial government support and promising growth prospects. The strategic inclusion of Indian bonds in global indexes presents a significant opportunity, positioning India favorably on the global financial stage and attracting significant passive foreign flows. Therefore, while the Indian market shows promising growth, addressing regulatory challenges and leveraging emerging opportunities are crucial for sustaining its upward trajectory.

Growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) and Subscriber Base

The National Pension System (NPS) has been a significant contributor to the growth of India's pension fund market. As of April 2024, NPS assets surged by 27.85% year-on-year, reaching Rs 11.73 lakh crore. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing number of subscribers, with the non-government sector witnessing a 39% growth in NPS assets, amounting to Rs 2.27 lakh crore. The government sector also saw a substantial increase, with NPS assets up by 25.35% to Rs 9.04 lakh crore.

The NPS has seen a remarkable increase in its subscriber base. As of April 2024, the non-government sector gained 8.75 lakh new subscribers year-on-year. The total number of NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers stood at 7.36 crore, up 16.28% from the previous year. This surge is driven by awareness campaigns and the growing popularity of NPS as a preferred retirement savings option.

Railway Sector at forefront for Better Performance and Returns

The railway sector in India has been a significant contributor to the robust performance of pension fund market, particularly within the National Pension System (NPS). As of March 31, 2024, the railway sector accounted for a substantial portion of the government sector's NPS corpus, with an allocation of 15% amounting to ₹1.36 lakh crore. This is a notable increase from the previous year's allocation of 13.5%, which stood at ₹1.22 lakh crore. The sector's pension fund investments have seen a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the past five years, signaling steady and strong growth. Furthermore, the railway sector's pension funds have outperformed the broader market, with a 5-year average return of 19.2%, compared to the overall market's 17.7%.

In terms of asset allocation, the railway sector's pension funds have demonstrated a strategic approach, with 45% invested in government securities, 35% in equities, and the remaining 20% in corporate bonds and alternative assets as of the latest fiscal year. This balanced portfolio has contributed to the sector's pension funds achieving a lower volatility rate of 12.3% compared to the national average of 13.5%. Additionally, the railway pension funds have maintained a higher-than-average asset turnover ratio of 1.8, indicating efficient management and active trading strategies. The sector's pension funds have also reported a lower expense ratio of 0.22%, compared to the industry average of 0.25%, ensuring that a larger portion of the returns are passed on to the beneficiaries.

The railway sector's pension funds have also been proactive in tapping into new investment avenues in India pension fund market. They have allocated 5% of their portfolio to international equities, which have yielded an impressive 22% return in the last fiscal year. Moreover, the sector has shown a keen interest in sustainable and green investments, with 10% of the portfolio dedicated to green bonds and infrastructure-related funds, reflecting a commitment to responsible investing. The average maturity of the railway sector's pension fund assets stands at 7.5 years, aligning with the long-term investment horizon typical of pension funds. With the Indian railway sector expected to receive an investment of ₹1.5 trillion over the next five years, the pension funds are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth and modernization of the railways, potentially leading to even better performance and returns in the future.

Sovereign Wealth Funds and Foreign Investments

Sovereign wealth funds have shown a keen interest in India's business ecosystem. Assets under custody of sovereign wealth funds in domestic companies rose by 60% to Rs 4.7 lakh crore in the 12 months preceding April 2024. Leading sovereign wealth funds, such as the Government Pension Fund Global of Norway and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, have been pumping tens of billions into domestic companies and infrastructure assets. This influx of foreign investments is driven by India's status as the fastest-growing large market.

Regulatory Changes and Technological Advancements

The pension fund market in India is evolving, with an increasing emphasis on transparency and accountability. Regulatory changes aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability are pushing funds to adopt more sophisticated risk management practices and investment approaches. Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, are enabling funds to enhance investment decision-making processes, optimize portfolio management, and personalize retirement solutions for their members.

Demographic Shifts and Investment Strategies in India's Pension Fund Market Shows Strong Contribution Coming from High Income Individuals

The Indian pension fund market is witnessing a significant demographic shift, with high-income individuals emerging as the largest contributors. As of the latest fiscal year, high-income earners, defined as those earning above ₹20 lakh per annum, represent approximately 40% of the total NPS subscriber base. This segment has shown a remarkable 25% year-on-year increase in contributions, with an average individual contribution size of ₹2 lakh, which is four times the national average of ₹50,000. Moreover, the top 10% of high-income earners contribute a staggering 60% of the total private sector NPS contributions, highlighting the concentration of wealth and the pivotal role of affluent individuals in the growth of the pension fund market.

In response to these demographic trends, pension funds are tailoring their investment strategies to cater to the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). There has been a 30% increase in the allocation of pension fund assets to alternative investments, including private equity and hedge funds, which now constitute 15% of the total AUM. Additionally, there's a 20% allocation towards international funds, reflecting a diversification strategy that aligns with the global investment outlook of HNWIs. The adoption of ESG principles is particularly pronounced among this demographic, with a 35% year-on-year growth in ESG fund inflows, now accounting for 10% of the total AUM. Furthermore, direct investments in niche sectors like healthcare and renewable energy have seen a 50% increase, with these sectors making up 5% and 7% of the total AUM, respectively.

The focus on sustainable and responsible investing is reshaping the investment landscape for Indian pension funds. High-income individuals are leading the charge, with 55% expressing a preference for ESG-compliant funds, according to recent surveys. The healthcare sector, buoyed by an aging population and increased health consciousness, has attracted 12% of the total direct investments from pension funds, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The film and entertainment sector, though a non-traditional investment avenue for pension funds, has seen a 10% allocation from HNWIs, driven by the sector's 20% CAGR over the past three years. Renewable energy investments have doubled in the last two years, now representing 8% of the total AUM, with an expected CAGR of 22% over the next decade, as high-income individuals seek long-term value creation and impact alongside financial returns.

India Pension Fund Market is the Most Saturated with Only 8 Players Accounting for 85% Market Share

The pension fund market is characterized by a high level of market concentration, with only eight major players accounting for a substantial 85% of the market share as of 2024. Wherein, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Life

Insurance Company and LIC Pension Fund Limited are key market players. This saturation can be attributed to several factors, including regulatory frameworks, economies of scale, and the competitive advantages held by these dominant firms. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has stringent guidelines and high entry barriers, which limit the number of new entrants into the market. These regulations ensure that only well-established and financially robust entities can operate, thereby maintaining market stability but also contributing to the concentration.

Economies of scale play a crucial role in pension fund market structure. The leading pension funds benefit from significant cost advantages due to their large asset bases, which allow them to spread fixed costs over a larger pool of assets, thereby reducing per-unit costs. This efficiency enables them to offer competitive returns and lower expense ratios, attracting more investors and further consolidating their market position. For instance, the railway sector's pension funds have reported a lower expense ratio of 0.22%, compared to the industry average of 0.25%, showcasing the cost benefits of scale. Additionally, these large players have the resources to invest in advanced technologies and sophisticated risk management practices, enhancing their operational efficiency and investment performance.

The dominance of a few major players is also reinforced by their ability to offer a diverse range of investment options and superior returns. High-income individuals, who represent approximately 40% of the total NPS subscriber base, prefer established funds that can provide stable and high returns. These top players have diversified their portfolios across various asset classes, including equities, government securities, and alternative investments, to optimize returns and manage risks effectively. For example, the railway sector's pension funds have achieved a 5-year average return of 19.2%, outperforming the broader market's 17.7%. This performance attracts more high-net-worth individuals, further entrenching the market share of these dominant firms in the pension fund market.

