Global Transportation Management System Industry Research 2024-2029: Increasing Demand from E-Commerce Sector to Bolster Growth, Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Technology and Industry 4.0

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transportation Management System Market by Offering (Solutions (Planning & Execution, Order Management, Analytics & Reporting, Routing & Tracking), and Services), Transportation Mode, End User, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transportation management system (TMS) market is estimated to grow from USD 16.0 billion to USD 40.3 billion at a CAGR of 20.2%, from 2024 to 2029

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are significantly enhancing TMS capabilities. AI and ML algorithms can predict demand patterns, optimize routes in real-time, and automate decision-making processes, reducing human error and increasing efficiency. IoT devices provide real-time data from vehicles and shipments, allowing for proactive management of transportation operations. These technologies not only improve operational efficiency but also enable better strategic planning and forecasting.





The major players in the TMS market are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes (Canada), E2open (US), Generix Group (France), MercuryGate (US), Blue Yonder (US), Uber Freight (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), Kinaxis (Canada).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their TMS footprint.



The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The TMS services encompassing consulting, integration & implementation, and support & maintenance. Consulting services provide specialized expertise to evaluate, and design tailored logistics strategies that meet specific business requirements. Integration & implementation services ensure seamless deployment and integration of TMS solutions into existing operations, facilitating smooth transitions and maximizing system benefits.

And support & maintenance services offer ongoing technical assistance and regular updates to ensure consistent and optimal system performance, promptly addressing any operational challenges. Together, these services empower businesses to fully harness TMS solutions, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and achieving superior logistics management capabilities.



The shippers end user segment contributed the largest market share in the transportation management system market during the forecast period.



Shippers bear the responsibility of organizing and transporting goods, relying on robust TMS that offer a comprehensive suite of capabilities. These include route planning, scheduling, carrier management, cloud-based freight auditing, and load-building tools.

TMS solutions benefit both shippers and service providers across the supply chain. Shippers are increasingly embracing TMS solutions to strengthen relationships with customers and suppliers. They also leverage advanced features such as route planning, rating systems, and real-time tracking to optimize operations further. This adoption underscores TMS as a critical tool for improving operational efficiency and enhancing overall logistics management in today's competitive market environment.



Asia Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of TMS market growth, driven by factors such as intense global competition, widespread adoption of smart devices and connected technologies, and significant investments in smart city initiatives. Countries like India, China, and Vietnam are experiencing rapid economic growth, leading to increased deployment of connected solutions including sensors and RFID tags, which generate vast amounts of data.

This proliferation of data has elevated the importance of TMS in optimizing transportation and logistics operations across the region. Additionally, the diversification of transport modes and operators, coupled with advancements in cloud and mobile technologies, is expected to further propel the growth of the TMS market in Asia Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $40.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global





Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Transportation Management Systems from E-Commerce Sector to Drive Market

Retail Vertical and US to Dominate North American Market in 2024

Roadways Segment and China to Account for Largest Share in Asia-Pacific Market in 2024

Case Study Analysis

Tetra Pak Modernizes Global Logistics with Oracle Cloud

SAP Helps Xiwei Build Efficient Transportation and Delivery Platform

Carhartt Implementats of Manhattan Tms Solution in Supply Chain

Billerud Reshapes Outbound Logistics with Mercurygate Tms

Trimble Transportation Solutions Drive Efficiency and Innovation at Mccoy Group

Avery Dennison Adopts Transplace Tms to Simplify Customs Compliance in US and Mexico

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Use of Cloud-based SaaS Solutions

Mergers & Acquisitions of Top-Tier Tms Product Players with Startups

Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relations Between Countries and Growth in Global Trade

Technological Advancements in Transportation and Logistics Industry

Rise of Last-Mile Delivery in Transportation

Restraints

Growing Concerns Over Data Security

Slow Adoption due to High Capital Investment

Opportunities

Evolving 5G Logistics

Use of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles in Transportation and Logistics

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Technology and Industry 4.0

Challenges

Rise in Use of Electric Vehicles

Lack of Awareness of Benefits of Tms Among End-users

History of Transportation Management System

Ecosystem Analysis

Solution/Service Providers

System Integrators

Freight Forwarders

Technology Enablers

Regulatory Landscape

International Organization for Standardization

Iso/Iec Jtc

Iso/Iec 27001

Iso/Iec 19770

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Swg

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc

Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Wg

General Data Protection Regulation

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (Fmcsa)

Federal Highway Administration (Fhwa)

Maritime Administration (Marad)

Federal Aviation Administration (Faa)

Federal Railroad Administration (Fra)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

Cen/Iso

Cen/Cenelec

European Telecommunications Standards Institute

Itu-T

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

Internet of Things

Complementary Technologies

Cloud Computing

Robotic Process Automation

Adjacent Technologies

Autonomous Vehicles

Warehouse Management Systems

Company Profiles

Major Players

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

C.H. Robinson

Trimble

Wisetech Global

Descartes

E2Open

Generix Group

Mercurygate International

Blue Yonder

Uber Freight

Alpega Group

Worldwide Express

Infor

Other Players

Kinaxis

Shipwell

3T Logistics & Technology Group

Ratelinx

Otms

Nshift

Bluerock Tms

Elemica

Tesisquare

Vtradex

Shiptify

Globaltranz

Inmotion Global

Logistically

One Network Enterprises

Intellitrans

Allotrac

Revenova

Princeton Tmx

Ctsi Global

Pcs Software

Shipsy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcm9se

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment