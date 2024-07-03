Fermentation Chemicals Market Size to Worth USD 166.33 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fermentation chemicals market size was estimated at USD 85.35 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 166.33 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The fermentation chemicals market is driven by the increasing usage of fermentation technology in the pharmaceutical, alcohol production, and food sectors.



The fermentation chemicals market includes the production and sale of chemicals derived through the fermentation process. Fermentation chemicals, mostly derived from vegetable feedstocks such as maize, sugar, and starch, are essential for the creation of polymers, biofuels, bioplastics, and composites. They speed up the chemical process, lowering production costs, fermentation times, and energy use. Fermentation chemicals are critical raw ingredients in the ethanol industry, which manufactures ethanol for alcohol and alcoholic drinks.

The global market for fermentation chemicals is growing due to rising demand for alcoholic drinks. Other industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages, require these compounds in their manufacturing processes. Thus, fermentation chemicals are critical for speeding up the chemical process while lowering overall production costs and energy usage. Citric acid, first discovered in lemons, is a Krebs cycle intermediate found in all living organisms. It is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages, an antioxidant, and in the chemical industry for antifoam, textile treatment, and pharmaceutical purposes. Gluconic acid is utilized in metal production, food and beverage additives, and pharmaceuticals.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Key Insights

North America dominated the fermentation chemicals market with the largest revenue share of 34.14% in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the organic segment dominated the market in 2023.

By application, the industrial segment has generated more than 42% of revenue share in 2023.

U.S. Fermentation Chemicals Market Size and Growth

The U.S. fermentation chemicals market size was valued at USD 20.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 42.22 billion by 2033, expandong at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the fermentation chemicals market in 2023. The region’s aging population and rising non communicable illness rates are driving the need for pharmaceutical products, which is increasing demand for fermentation chemicals. This is due to the increasing demand for food and beverage items in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea are Asia-Pacific's largest fermentation chemicals markets, which are mostly utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to produce antibiotics, proteins, and vitamins. India is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the industry. The alcohol sector also uses fermentation chemicals, with India being the third-largest user. China's demand for solvents has prompted a new phase of fermentation research, accelerating market development. South Korea's increased usage of fermentation chemicals in cosmetics has also helped to drive industry expansion.

For instance, Nourish Ingredients has teamed with Nurasa's joint venture, ScaleUp Bio, to develop a regional footprint for growing their product and working with the Singapore Food Authority. ScaleUp Bio is Asia's first to provide end-to-end contract creation and production organization services for food tech firms seeking process optimization and scale-up. The collaboration will support 10,000-liter batches of fermentation capacity and 100 liters of thermal processing to scale up the production of specialty fats and unleash the taste for plant-based proteins.



Scope of Fermentation Chemicals Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Fermentation Chemicals Market Size by 2033 USD 166.33 Billion Fermentation Chemicals Market Size in 2024 USD 91.24 Billion Fermentation Chemicals Market Size in 2023 USD 85.35 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 6.9% Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Product, and By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Fermentation Chemicals Market Report Highlights

Product Outlook

The organic acid segment dominated the fermentation chemicals market. Fermentative production of organic acids can benefit the economy, as many countries rely on imports for their multipurpose applications in pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, textiles and clothing, and bioplastics. Microbial methods are popular because of their high productivity and environmentally friendly nature.

The utilization of low-cost substrates can help low-value, high-volume organic acids become more commercially viable. Strategies like recombinant DNA technology (RDT) and metabolic engineering can create strains with high organic acid productivity, increasing the utilization of these chemicals in a variety of sectors.

Application Outlook

The industrial applications segment dominated the fermentation chemicals market in 2023. Fermentation has several applications in medicine, the food industry, and waste management. It is used to manufacture antibiotics, insulin, growth hormones, vaccines, interferon, and other biopreservatives.

Fermented foods such as cheese, wine, beer, and bread are also used to make high-quality items. Fermentation also helps to produce biofuels, biosurfactants, polymers, and bioremediation procedures for soil and wastewater treatment. It also contributes to the creation of functional foods and nutraceuticals.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Dynamics

Driver: Evolving fermentation technology

Food fermentation, an old process for increasing taste characteristics and food preservation, has evolved significantly over time. Modern biotechnology methods, like genome editing with CRISPR/Cas9, show promise for enhancing the fermentation process. Next-generation sequencing techniques and meta-omics tools have also helped us improve our understanding of the microbiomes involved in food fermentation.



These technologies have revealed insights into traditional wisdom, such as substrate selection and fermentation conditions, which result in desirable qualities. This review intends to promote research into the fermentation process and associated microbiomes to manufacture fermented food in an efficient and sustainable manner. The study emphasizes the potential and utility of new molecular tools and integrated multi-omics methods.

Restraint: Viability issues

The viability and functioning of Lactobacillus baumannii (LAB) are critical in probiotic applications since most LAB strains are LAB or bifidobacteria. Probiotics have been discovered to die in food items during refrigeration, distribution, and storage. To improve their viability and functioning, several substances, such as raffinose, fructooligosaccharides, mannitol, maltodextrin, pectin, and inulin, have been investigated. Encapsulation, also known as microcapsulation, has been used to shield bacterial cells from external harm.



In food fermentation, structure, composition, and pH value can all impact starting culture functioning. Interactions between LAB strains during fermentation or storage might also affect their viability and usefulness. Other obstacles include strain selection, inoculation amount, growth, and survival throughout processing.

Opportunity: Rising usage of fermentation in beauty products

The epidemic has caused a shift in beauty practices, with people adopting a more simple and holistic approach to skincare. This trend is being driven by the increased popularity of prebiotics and probiotics, which convert organic molecules into more potent components. Biological fermentation, an age-old method, is employed in many nations, notably in Asia, to raise the potency of active substances and enhance their skin effects.



Fermentation not only raises active substances, but it also increases the concentration of nutrients and antioxidants, minimizing aging symptoms and enhancing active ingredient penetration into the skin. The natural chemicals produced during fermentation enhance the shelf life of these compositions. This trend is comparable to prebiotics and probiotics, which are utilized in many foods.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Leaders

Novozymes A/S

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

BASF SE

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

AB Enzymes

DuPont

DSM

LANZATECH

MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.

Novasep, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Biocon

Evonik Industries AG

Dow

Lonza

Amano Enzyme Inc.

INVISTA

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



Recent Developments of Fermentation Chemicals Market

In May 2024, Fermelanta, a Japanese biotech business, uses fermentation to provide safer, more cost-effective alternatives to chemicals. The company uses eco-friendly fermentation to extract natural chemicals and improve organism function. Fermelanta’s revolutionary method incorporates multistep biosynthetic genes into host cells, enhancing enzyme expression and balance. The company’s microbial fermentation technology has potential uses in healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing. Shogo Fukizaki, the company’s founder, highlights the unique fermentation method and its potential for long-term chemical substitution.



In March 2024, Cauldron, an Australian business, raised AUD9.5 million ($6.25 million) in a Series A financing led by Horizons Ventures to build a production platform for high-value ingredients using precise fermentation. The financing from SOSV, In-Q-Tel (IQT), and Main Sequence increases Cauldron's total funding to $17 million. The financing will allow partners to finalize designs for a 500,000-liter plant, with the long-term objective of establishing a network of smaller, smarter precision fermentation facilities.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Organic Acid Amino acids Citric acids Lactic acids Others

Enzymes

Alcohol

Others



By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Plastic and Fibers

Industrial

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



