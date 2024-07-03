Global HPF (PTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE) Market Forecast to 2029: Rising Demand from Asia-Pacific to Boost Growth, Granular/Suspension Form to Lead

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HPF Market by Type (PTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), Form, Application (Coatings & Liners, Components, Films, Additives), End-use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Processing, Transportation, Medical), and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HPF market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2024 to USD 6.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.1%

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the HPF market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Rapid enhancements in healthcare, e-commerce, green building initiatives, infrastructures and increasing focus on self-reliance in aerospace, automotive, defense sectors is expected to play a key role in the market growth of HPF.

The HPF market comprises major players such as Daikin (Japan), AGC Inc., (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), GFL Limited (India), Dongyue Group (China), 3M (US), Flourseals SpA (Italy), Hubei Everflon Polymer (China), Halopolymer (Russia), and Syensqo (Belgium). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the HPF market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Fine Powder/Coagulated Dispersions is projected to be the fastest growing segment by form in terms of value.



Fine Powder/Coagulated Dispersions is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the HPF market due to their unique properties and versatile form. It is a free-flowing powder made by coagulating dispersions of HPF. They are further paste extruded into tapes, tubes, pipe liners, and coated wires. This form is suited to manufacture fuel hoses for the automotive industry, textile membranes, tapes, tubes, rods, wire coatings, and hydraulic hoses.



Components to be the fastest growing segment by application in terms of value.



HPF components serve various end-use industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical. In the transportation industry, the components are used in car seats, convertible components, roof upholstery, speaker cones, and sound insulation materials. HPF components can withstand aggressive etching chemicals and provide the necessary purity in the production of microchips and other electronics applications where even trace contaminants can severely affect production yield. HPF components are used in various medical applications such as retractable coils, custom tubing assemblies, sensor covers, and medical fluoroplastic fabrications.



Industrial processing accounted for the third largest share in the end-use industry segment of HPF market in terms of value.



In the industrial processing industry, HPF are widely used in chemical processing, food production, textile processing, and oilfield equipment. They are majorly used in the manufacturing of pumps and valves, shaft seals, sliding elements, and friction bearings. PTFE is used for these applications due to its price and better properties compared to other materials.

The industrial processing segment accounts for the largest share of the overall HPF market. This large market share is attributed to the growing industrial maintenance and equipment market in Asia Pacific. The chemical industry production is continuously migrating toward Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. This trend could increase the demand for HPF in Asia Pacific and the rest of the world during the forecasted period.



Europe is the second-largest market for HPF.



Europe holds the second-largest market share globally in the HPF market due to several key factors. Firstly, the region benefits from a well-established infrastructure, advanced research and development capabilities, and stringent regulatory standards, fostering innovation and quality in HPF products. The increasing demand for HPF from the transportation and medical industries is the major driver of the HPF market in Europe.

The stringent environmental regulations implemented in the European region require vehicles to lower emissions. HPF provide a lightweight alternative for various conventional materials used in the construction of automotive components. This has led to the increased usage of HPF in the automotive industry to manufacture various interior, exterior, and under-the-hood components in the region.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



