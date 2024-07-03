Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US In-Game Ad Revenues Forecast 2024: Mobile Still Dominates as New Ad Formats Attract Brands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-game advertising will maintain solid growth over the next few years, but its share of digital ad spending will decline, despite heightened brand interest.

After a few tumultuous years, in-game advertising will grow solidly through 2028. Game developers still buy most of the ads served in games. But new, more standardized formats have lured brands that are attracted by gaming's huge and diverse audience.

Key Question: How quickly is in-game advertising growing, and where are the opportunities for brands?

Key Stat: After 2023's rapid increase in US game ad revenues, growth will hover at a steady rate in the next few years - but not fast enough to sustain gaming's current share of overall digital ad revenues.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

6 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

7 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The post-ATT game landscape gives brands new opportunities

In-game advertising will grow at a moderate pace as its share of digital ad spend remains small

The increased sophistication of games will attract more brand dollars

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Games Across All Devices Will Earn Roughly $1 in Ads for Every $40 in Digital Ad Spending in the US

Ad Spending in Digital Games Continues to Underperform Compared to Time Spent

US Mobile In-Game Ad Spending Growth Will Slow in 2024

King Increases Its Lead Over TakeTwo in Mobile Gaming

Advertising Console, Handheld, and Desktop Games Will Hit $1 Billion in Annual Spending in 2026

Advertising in Gaming Videos Is a Multimillion Dollar Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frdzti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment