Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMPs and GLPs Course (2-Day Online Event, November 7-8, 2024)

The pharmaceutical quality control laboratory serves one of the most important functions in pharmaceutical production and control. A significant portion of the cGMP regulations pertain to the quality control laboratory and product testing.

As a minimum, each pharmaceutical quality control laboratory should receive a comprehensive GMP evaluation each two years as part of the statutory inspection obligation.

This course will provide an overview of the Regulatory requirements governing QC Labs to ensure compliance with cGMP and GCP expectations. Practical examples, case studies, and hands-on activities will be used to illustrate FDA QC laboratory hot-button issues and regulatory compliance as related to the cGMP-compliant QC laboratory.

Learning Objectives

Discuss cGMPs as defined in 21 CFR 211 for Quality Control units, and how they apply to QC regulatory requirements

Discuss GCP Laboratory regulatory requirements.

Know how to efficiently address deviations and OOS results

Discuss equipment calibration, qualification, and methods validation

Explain the importance of accurately maintaining appropriate documentation

Know how to implement and manage an effective Data Integrity Program

Areas Covered

USP Interpretations

Laboratory Walk-through Inspection Coverage

General GMP Requirements and Laboratory Controls Samples, reagents and reference standards Instrument calibration, maintenance, qualification and logbooks Investigations and change control Personnel qualification and training Stability program Raw material reduced testing program Retention sample program

Microbiology Laboratory Controls Media control and media growth promotion, sterility testing, methods validation

Laboratory Procedures and Documentation SOPs, raw data, electronic records

Analytical Method Validation

Laboratory OOS: Investigations and Retesting

Elements of a Robust Data Integrity Program

10.0 RAC CREDITS



RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 10 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

AGENDA

DAY 01 (12:00 PM - 05:00 PM EST)

12.00 PM: Session Start

Seminar objectives review, expectations, and scope. Review Regulations governing QC lab QC lab layout

Equipment Overview Qualification Calibration Maintenance Documentation requirements

Personnel qualification and training

Stability program Raw material reduced testing program Retention sample program



DAY 02 (12:00 PM - 05:00 PM EST)

Analytical Method Validation and Transfer

Data Integrity Program

OOS Investigations Customer Compliant Investigations / Adverse Events



