Understanding and Managing Human Error - Essential Skills for the Transport Manager (1-Day Online Training Course: November 12, 2024)

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Managing Human Error - Essential Skills for the Transport Manager Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A transport manager has full, and legal, responsibility for an organisation's transport operations. Managing human error is a significant factor which the transport manager needs take into account when performing this important role. It's crucial that this risk is fully understood and carefully managed in today's commercial environment.

Human error can not only damage the organisation's commercial reputation and lead to loss of revenue but, more importantly, errors can lead to accidents, injuries and, potentially, loss of life. The importance of managing and reducing error cannot be overestimated.

This specialist one-day event will help you identify different ways to review and improve work processes so as to reduce the chance of human error in the future. It has been designed to focus specifically on the particular scenarios and risks associated with the transport sector. Two fundamental questions are considered during this programme:

How significant a factor is human error in transport operations?

How can human error in the workplace be better managed?

It's important to note that this webinar will not simply provide a generic "recipe book for fixing human errors" because each organisation is different. Instead, the aim is to introduce the transport manager to a different way of thinking about, and then effectively managing, human error.

References will be made to the work of leading academics in the field of human error; international case studies will be discussed to help embed the learning; and topics will be introduced both to challenge understanding and form the basis of a robust management plan.

Overall the programme will enhance the professional skillset of the Transport Manager and, in turn, help establish them as a specialist member of the organisation's management team. By providing the knowledge and skills to work to eliminate human error, it will improve the overall performance both of the transport operation in particular, and the company in general.

By attending this course you will:

Understand the impact of human error on a business

the impact of human error on a business Learn about some of the psychological factors behind human error

about some of the psychological factors behind human error Navigate the minefield of managing human error

the minefield of managing human error Get to grips with key driver specific issues

with key driver specific issues Be aware of organisational and communication failures

of organisational and communication failures Identify different ways to review and improve work processes to reduce the chance of human error within your business

Certifications

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

Professionals in the transport industry who want to get to grips with understanding, managing and reducing human error within their business, including:

Transport managers

Transport compliance managers

Fleet managers

Transport directors, co-ordinators and advisors

Logistics managers

Although transport managers (and their assistants) are the primary target audience, the course would also be of benefit to other senior managers and directors, both in the transport sector and other business sectors.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Are people the problem?

Risk assessments assume that outcomes are predictable - but people can be unpredictable - does that make them a problem?

Do people have a passive or an active role to play in achieving tasks?

Assumptions

What do we mean by the term "assumptions"?

Case study - how an assumption led to a tragedy

Selective attention

The "gorilla effect"

How can you not see a dead deer in the road?

Cognitive biases

Why knowing the outcome of an event can sometimes be very unhelpful

Case study - the link between the "Wheel of Fortune" game, African countries and the United Nations

Errors and violations

Understanding the differences between an error, a mistake and a violation

Case study - the violation that led to the 1988 Clapham Junction rail crash

Driver specific issues

Driver fatigue - what does current research show?

Driver stress - what is it, and why should you be concerned?

Organisational failures

The link between human error and flawed management systems

Case study - the "pilot" error that was proved to be the company's fault

Communication failures

How do communications actually work?

What can go wrong in communications?

Blame

What do we mean by "blame"?

Is blame necessary?

The "no blame" culture

Looking ahead

How to devise an action plan which will both improve work processes and reduce the possibility (and effect) of errors



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgk0m3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.