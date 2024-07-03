Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN is deploying Aut0nom® in Brittany for a

new project of 20,000 sq.m at the South of Rennes

Photo credits: A26 Architectures

ARGAN is confirming the good momentum of its development pipeline as our company has launched the construction of a new Aut0nom® site, this time in Brittany.

ARGAN has started the works for this future logistics site in the municipality of Bain-de-Bretagne, a few kilometres at the South of Rennes. Located on the Rennes-Nantes axis, Bain-de-Bretagne benefits from an ideal location for transport and logistics businesses.

This new project is underway on a piece of land neighbouring another ARGAN warehouse of 12,000 sq.m rented to CARREFOUR.

The future site will welcome the teams of DIMOLOG, a new brand of the DIMOTRANS group that combines the know-how and the manufacturing tools of its three subsidiaries: BSL – BRETAGNE SERVICES LOGISTIQUES, DUHAMEL LOGISTIQUE and DIMOTRANS LOGISTICS. The DIMOLOG flagship counts 900 employees and 30 warehouses.

With DIMOLOG, the site will also shelter the growing e-logistics business, thus strengthening the company’s network in the Rennes area, where it already has a strong footprint. This new tool will – in particular – enable the company to help its clients grow.

The new logistics platform will be made of three cells for storage representing around 19,000 sq.m, including one that will be used to store flammable liquid. These will be complemented with office blocks of 1,000 sq.m.



This Premium site will be Aut0nom®-labelled, i.e., The Net-Zero ‘in-use’ warehouse. Compared to a standard warehouse, CO 2 emissions are reduced by 90%. Regarding residual emissions, these will be compensated by an ambitious reforestation plan to be deployed in France. The upcoming logistics platform will target a BREEAM Very Good label.

The site’s delivery is expected for the beginning of 2025. The land piece provides room for an additional future expansion for 12,000 sq.m of buildable area as part of a second phase, which is currently being marketed with all administrative authorizations being already delivered.

The A26 consultancy is involved on architectural aspects and IDEC operates construction works as part of a property development agreement (French CPI).

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the “in-use” Net Zero warehouse.

As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France. This portfolio was valued €3.7 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million in 2024.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr





Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr







Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com





Attachment