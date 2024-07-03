Fly Play hf.: Rūta Dabašinskaitė-Vitkė Appointed New CFO of PLAY airlines  







Rūta Dabašinskaitė-Vitkė Appointed New CFO of PLAY airlines







PLAY airlines has appointed Rūta Dabašinskaitė-Vitkė as its new Chief Financial Officer. With 15 years of experience in finance and 10 years in general management, Rūta will join the company in August.







Rūta holds an MBA degree and has served as the CFO for Bluebird Nordic from 2021 to 2024, with headquarters in both Vilnius, Lithuania, and Reykjavík, Iceland. Prior to that, she was the CEO of TD Baltic UAB, one of the largest distributors of IT products in the Baltics.







"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead PLAY's financial team. PLAY has made immense progress over the past couple of years, and I am excited to join the team and assist in their development. I know that my experience in finance and the aviation industry will be very useful to PLAY," said Rūta.







"Hiring Rūta is a great acquisition for us. She brings a wealth of experience from the international aviation industry which will be a significant advantage. She is a fantastic addition to our strong management team, and our financial team will be in great hands and benefit from her leadership," said Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY airlines.





