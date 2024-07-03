United States Media Landscape Report 2024 - Cable TV Subscriptions Set to Decline from 34.7 Million in 2023 to 27.1 Million in 2028

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of America Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in the United States today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Key Highlights

New digital services have led to a change in viewing habits, especially amongst younger viewers who continue to abandon broadcast ad-supported television for the world of streaming. This has seen a fall in audiences for the traditional big four broadcast networks - ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox - over the last decade.

With the US SVOD market reaching maturity and hindered by macroeconomic pressures, streaming platforms have begun to introduce ad-supported subscription tiers, and raised prices on ad-free options, as they focus on value proposition to boost revenues.

Mobile growth will be mainly driven by continuous rise in smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, ownership of multiple devices per unique user, and M2M/IoT adoption..

Cable accounted for 61% of residential fixed broadband lines in 2023 and will remain the leading broadband technology in terms of subscriptions over the forecast period, but with a reduced share of 57.9% in 2028.

Report Scope

By the end of 2023, an estimated 54 million subscribers used pay-TV services in the US, a decrease of 7.4 million from 2022. Over the forecast period, cable TV subscriptions will decline from 34.7 million in 2023 to 27.1 million in 2028.

The US had an estimated 398.4 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023, an increase of 36.9 million or 10.1% from 2022.

Total mobile subscriptions in the USA reached an estimated 596.2 million in 2023. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% with mobile network operators (MNOs) adding a combined 155.4 million subscriptions and bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 751.6 million in 2028.

Total fixed broadband lines in the US will increase from 136.7 million in 2023 to 146.3 million by the end of 2028, supported by ongoing investments from operators, and government initiatives aimed at expanding fixed broadband infrastructure across the country.

This Sports Broadcasting Media Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the United States television and telecommunications markets, and service providers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the United States pay-TV, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

Population and household context

Television services market

Sports rights market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market

Fixed broadband services market

Data table

