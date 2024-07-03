Beer Institute Releases May 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for May 2024:

The May 2024 estimate is 13,500,000 barrels, an increase of 5.8% compared to May 2023 removals of 12,756,757.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,198,891 11,491,268 2.6% 292,377 February 11,031,525 12,083,836 9.5% 1,052,311 March 14,699,430 12,285,443 -16.4% -2,413,987 April 12,845,943 12,300,000 -4.2% -545,943 May 12,756,757 13,500,000 5.8% 743,243 YTD 62,532,546 61,660,547 -1.4% -871,999

The June 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2024.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.