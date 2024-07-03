Global Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market Size To Worth USD 34.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 10.41%

New York, United States , July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market Size to Grow from USD 12.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 34.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.41% during the forecast period.





The biomarker discovery outsourcing services market includes a wide range of services offered by contract research organisations (CROs) and other specialised firms to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions in the identification and validation of biomarkers for a variety of applications including drug discovery and development, diagnostics, personalised medicine, and prognostics. As the emphasis changes to precision medicine, personalised treatments, and the need for predictive and prognostic tools in healthcare, so does the demand for biomarker discovery services. Biomarker discovery outsourcing services include a variety of tasks such as biomarker identification, validation, assay development, and clinical validation. Some companies also offer bioinformatics and data analysis services to assist with the interpretation of biomarker results.

Browse key industry insights spread across 237 pages with 112 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market Size By Type (Predictive, Prognostic, Safety, Surrogate Endpoints), Service (Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiology, Cardiovascular), End-use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Service

The genomics biomarker segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Genomic biomarkers are crucial in personalised medicine procedures, which aim to tailor medical treatments to individual patients based on their genetic composition. As personalised medicine becomes more popular in healthcare, there is a greater need for genomic biomarkers capable of predicting pharmaceutical reactions, directing treatment decisions, and improving patient outcomes. Outsourcing services for genomics biomarker development are well-positioned to support personalised medicine goals by producing actionable genetic markers for patient classification and targeted therapy. Cancer is a key target for biomarker development, and genomic biomarkers have emerged as valuable tools for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection. Genomic profiling of tumour samples allows for the detection of somatic mutations, copy number alterations, gene fusions, and other genomic abnormalities that contribute to cancer formation and progression.

Insights by Therapeutic Area

The oncology segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Cancer is a leading cause of sickness and death worldwide, with ageing populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors all adding to the disease's growing burden. As cancer becomes more common, innovative biomarkers that improve cancer detection, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment become increasingly important. Genomic technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray analysis, and digital PCR have revolutionised cancer biomarker discovery. These approaches give detailed characterization of the cancer genome, transcriptome, and epigenome, allowing the identification of driver mutations, fusion genes, and other genomic aberrations that contribute to cancer genesis and development.

Insights by End Use

The biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Biotechnology companies invest heavily in R&D to discover and develop new therapies, diagnostics, and personalised medicine solutions. Biomarker discovery is critical to these research and development efforts since biomarkers are used to identify targets, validate them, stratify patients, and track therapy effects. Outsourcing biomarker discovery services allows biotechnology companies to have access to specialised talents, technologies, and resources, hence boosting their R&D pipeline. Biomarker discovery requires cross-disciplinary understanding in domains such as genetics, proteomics, bioinformatics, and clinical research. Biotechnology companies may not have in-house expertise in all of these areas. Outsourcing biomarker discovery services provides biotechnology companies with access to specific experience and capabilities available at CROs, academic research centres, and specialised laboratories, allowing them to improve internal capabilities and accelerate biomarker discovery efforts.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market from 2023 to 2033. North America has a complex healthcare infrastructure, with well-known pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research organisations (CROs). These organisations have the necessary experience, resources, and technological capabilities to successfully conduct out biomarker discovery programmes. The region has a robust research and development community that comprises premier academic institutions, research hospitals, and biotech clusters. Collaborations between academia and industry encourage innovation in biomarker discovery while also facilitating knowledge exchange and technology transfer. North America is at the forefront of personalised medicine programmes, with a growing emphasis on using biomarkers to tailor therapies to individual patients. Biomarker discovery outsourcing services are critical for furthering the development of personalised medicine solutions for a wide range of disease indications.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region's healthcare industry is quickly developing, owing to reasons such as population ageing, urbanisation, and rising healthcare expenses. As the region's chronic disease burden rises, so does the demand for more advanced diagnostic and treatment alternatives, such as biomarker-based procedures. The Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical market is rapidly developing, driven by factors such as rising healthcare spending, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives to improve healthcare access. Pharmaceutical companies in the region are investing in biomarker research to aid medication development and increase therapeutic efficacy and safety. The Asia-Pacific region is making significant advances in omics technologies as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Celerion, ICON plc., Parexel International (MA) Corporation, Proteome Sciences, GHO Capital, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Evotec. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2022, Agilent technology Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Theragen Bio in South Korea to develop precision oncology utilising powerful bioinformatic technology.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market, Type Analysis

Predictive

Prognostic

Safety

Surrogate Endpoints

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market, Service Analysis

Genomics

Proteomics

Bioinformatics

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market, Therapeutic Area Analysis

Oncology

Cardiology

Cardiovascular

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market, End Use Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



