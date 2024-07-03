Pixalate’s Global Q1 2024 Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Benchmark Report for Connected TV (CTV): SSAI Ad Fraud Rates Are 140% Higher Than Non-SSAI Traffic

LONDON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) in CTV Advertising Benchmark Report, analyzing the state of SSAI implementation across top Connected TV (CTV) platforms.

SSAI is a programmatic advertising feature combining ads and content into a single stream to provide a broadcast TV-like experience without buffering. Pixalate holds MRC Accreditation for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration across desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app, and connected TV (CTV) environments, including across (12) distinct server-side-ad-insertion (SSAI) measurement metrics.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 3+ billion open programmatic CTV ad impressions in Q1 2024 to compile this research. The report includes data on SSAI usage across apps from the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores, as well as the top SSAI proxy servers and SSAI transparency rates by global region, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings: Pixalate's SSAI Report CTV Platform Q1 2024

85% of apps use SSAI for open programmatic advertising, up 9% (from 78%) in H2 2023

of apps use SSAI for open programmatic advertising, up 9% (from 78%) in H2 2023 140% higher IVT rates, including ad fraud, when SSAI is used in the CTV open programmatic ad supply chain in Q1 2024 IVT on non-transparent SSAI is 20% higher than on transparent SSAI

higher IVT rates, including ad fraud, when SSAI is used in the CTV open programmatic ad supply chain in Q1 2024 SSAI transparency dropped by at least 50% in each global region North America: 13% SSAI transparency rate, down from 31% in H2 2023 LATAM: 12% SSAI transparency rate, down from 30% EMEA: 9% SSAI transparency rate, down from 18%

Apple TV Store had the highest percentage of apps using SSAI, at 90% Roku (87%) Amazon Fire TV (77%) Samsung Smart TV (76%)

had the highest percentage of apps using SSAI, at 90% Amazon (AWS) is the most used SSAI proxy server across all regions, followed by Google Cloud in LATAM and EMEA, and Nubes LLC in North America.

Top CTV Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) by SSAI Transparency Score in Q1 2024Roku (Global)

Google AdExchange BeachFront Kargo Global, Inc

Amazon Fire TV (Global)

PulsePoint AdsWizz OpenX

Samsung Smart TV (Global)

Kargo Global, Inc OpenX Sharethrough

“Our research indicates that as SSAI adoption across CTV platforms continues to increase, ad fraud risks associated with SSAI remain high,” said Hawn Smith, Ad Fraud Product Manager. “Our research also revealed a significant decline in SSAI transparency rates across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, highlighting a deviation from the IAB Tech Lab’s VAST 4.x standards that emphasize transparency and fraud prevention when utilizing SSAI.”

