Global Distribution Automation Market Size To Worth USD 31.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.14%

New York, United States , July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Distribution Automation Market Size is to Grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 31.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.14% during the projected period.





Distribution automation (DA) is the umbrella term for a group of protocols and technologies that make it possible to monitor and manage electrical distribution networks remotely. Sensors, processors, switches, and communications are some of these technologies and protocols. It can improve the efficiency of the distribution system by preserving energy and resources. Furthermore, it improves the distribution system's reliability by reducing the frequency and length of power outages. Furthermore, it promotes versatility by enabling the use of a greater variety of energy sources. Additionally, DA devices increase dependability and simplify operation and maintenance by reducing outage periods through the use of auto-restoration technology. Innovation in communication and the growth of the Internet of Things will propel industry success. Because of industrialization, modernization, and an increased reliance on electricity-consuming equipment, there is an increasing need for dependable and effective power distribution networks. Utility companies may expand their market by using distribution automation technologies to save downtime, improve service quality, and increase grid dependability. Distribution automation technologies assist utilities in reducing losses, maximizing power distribution, and enhancing grid efficiency overall. The technology, software, and infrastructure needed to put distribution automation systems into place might have a high upfront cost.

Global Distribution Automation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Field Devices, Software, and Services), By Communication Technology (Wired (Fiber Optic, Ethernet, Powerline Carrier, and IP) and Wireless), By Utility (Public Utilities and Private Utilities), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The field devices segment is expected to dominate the global distribution automation market over the projected period.

On the basis of offering, the global distribution automation market is bifurcated into field devices, software, and services. Among these, the field devices segment is expected to dominate the global distribution automation market over the projected period. Its features, such as the ability to remotely monitor distribution power networks to shorten power outages, are responsible for its noteworthy market dominance. With its digital controls, switches, and sensors, it automates several energy distribution processes.

The wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the market during the projected period.

Based on the communication technology, the global distribution automation market is classified into wired (fiber optic, ethernet, powerline carrier, and IP) and wireless. Among these, the wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the market during the projected period. In terms of communication technology, wireless is the area of energy distribution automation that is growing at the fastest rate due to the growing need for data-driven decision-making and real-time data interchange. Without the need for cables or power lines, wireless communication technology allows for the cost-effective and safe transmission of information over long distances.

The private utilities segment is expected to grow fastest in the market over the projected period.

On the basis of utility, the global distribution automation market is classified into public utilities and private utilities. Among these, the private utilities segment is expected to grow fastest in the market over the projected period. The spike is attributed to private businesses investing in artificial intelligence, smart grid infrastructure, and advanced metering technologies to improve reliability, speed up complaint resolution, and record energy use in real-time. The government is looking to commercial partners to help with power distribution in light of rising demand and developments in technology. The industry considers private players advantageous because of their higher efficiency and experience.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global distribution automation market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global distribution automation market over the forecast period. The need for distribution automation systems in the region should increase as more funding is allocated to smart grid programs. China, Japan, and Australia are driving significant development in this field. Increased industrialization and a growing trend toward sustainable energy are two further reasons that are expected to boost market development to meet rising energy demands. Distribution automation systems are expected to be in high demand in the area because of the large expenditures made in smart grid programs.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest in the market during the projection period. Europe is also undergoing significant development as a result of the rising interest in network expansion and the force distribution system's growing complexity. Europe's leading supporters of the market are France, Germany, and the UK. Furthermore, because of bigger, more dazzling lattice theories with powerful in-assembled transmission and appropriation of mechanized resources, the innovation is expanding swiftly in countries like Denmark, Spain, and Italy. Furthermore, growing interest in energy-efficient power supplies is predicted to support district market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Distribution Automation Market include ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc, S&C Electric Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Advanced Control Systems, Inc., G&W Electric Company, Crompton Greaves Limited, Atlantic City Electric Company, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Honeywell International Inc., Elster Group SE, BPL Global, Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Elpis Squared has been acquired by Itron Inc. for a sum of USD 35 million. With this purchase, Itron gains the capacity to incorporate high-resolution, real-time "grid edge" data into planning, operations, and engineering procedures for the power grid, which is a ground-breaking development for the sector. According to the energy-efficiency advocacy group Alliance to Save Energy, the grid edge is the point where smart or connected infrastructure meets the electric power grid.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Distribution Automation Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Distribution Automation Market, By Offering

Field Devices

Software

Services

Global Distribution Automation Market, By Communication Technology

Wired

Fiber Optic

Ethernet

Powerline Carrier

IP

Wireless

Global Distribution Automation Market, By Utility

Public Utilities

Private Utilities

Global Distribution Automation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



