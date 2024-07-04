SINGAPORE, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for July 4, 2024.

OKX Ventures Invests in Compute Labs to Pioneer Tokenized GPU Market

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in a pre-seed investment round for Compute Labs , a leading tokenized real-world asset (RWA) startup. Compute Labs is leading the transformation of enterprise-grade GPUs into accessible investment opportunities through blockchain technology.

Compute Labs is revolutionizing the compute market by offering users open access to compute revenue via their innovative GPU Restaking solution. This groundbreaking approach democratizes investment in high-value compute assets, making it possible for a broader audience to participate in the compute economy.

The investment from OKX Ventures underscores its continued interest and confidence in the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), compute infrastructure and blockchain technology. Compute Labs is well-positioned to establish a financial ecosystem for AI and compute, further solidifying its role as a leader in the AI-Fi space.

To learn more about Compute Labs, click here .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, focusing on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale and supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

