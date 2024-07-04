Global Cricket Equipment Market Size To Exceed 1137.8 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.01%

New York, United States , July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cricket Equipment Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 634.80 Million in 2023 to USD 1137.8 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Cricket players use a variety of particular equipment and accessories, which are included in their kit. Two teams of eleven players play the bat-and-ball game of cricket. Players use safety equipment to protect themselves from the quick deliveries of the opposition, such as helmets, pads, gloves, batting gloves, abdomino-guard, wicket-keeping gloves, thigh guard, forearm guard, shin pads, leg pads, stump and bails, and so on. The design and production of this equipment are based on customer feedback. For every product and size of equipment, multiple raw materials are used. Better protection and better equipment are required for the players. England's national sport, cricket is played all over the world, including in the UK, Australia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The availability of various raw materials, rising demand, trend awareness, product pricing, product quality, the rise of popular sports events, lavish lifestyles, disposable income, endorsements from famous people, and innovative equipment are driving the global cricket equipment market. Government funding on technologies and infrastructure, as well as higher allocation to sports analytics and more affordable kit. While cricket development may be hampered because of the lack of practice grounds, coaching academies, and other facilities. Hence these components are hampering the global cricket equipment market during the forecast period.

Global Cricket Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Bats, Balls, Protective Gears, Others), By Price Point (Economical, Medium, High), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Sports Retail Stores, Branded Outlets, Online Stores, Others), By End User (Men, Women, Kids), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The bats segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global cricket equipment market during the projected period.

Based on the product type, the global cricket equipment market is categorized into bats, balls, protective gear, and others. Among these, the bats segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global cricket equipment market during the projected period. As the bat is a necessary tool for playing cricket, the segment's growth can be explained by the fact that all players need to use high-quality bats. Certain bat types become more popular as a result of the decisions and endorsements made by professional players, which influence consumer preferences.

The medium segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global cricket equipment market during the projected period.

Based on the price point, the global cricket equipment market is categorized into economical, medium, and high. Among these, the medium segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global cricket equipment market during the projected period. The popularity of the medium category, that offers a compelling mixture of advanced features, strength, and affordable price, can be credited for the development.

The sports retail stores segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global cricket equipment market during the projected period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global cricket equipment market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, sports retail stores, branded outlets, online stores, and others. Among these, the sports retail stores segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global cricket equipment market during the projected period. Cricket gear, including bats, balls, protective gear, clothes, and accessories, has contributed to the growth. These items are frequently found at sports retail stores. Before making a purchase, customers can check and test out cricket equipment personally at sports retail stores.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global cricket equipment market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global cricket equipment market over the predicted timeframe. India, Australia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are among the nations in this region where cricket is played with great passion, leading to a sizable fan base that supports the players. The market expands significantly as cricket grows in popularity in the region, driven by a growth in purchases from both professional and amateur players. Due to various developments in the industry to make athletic goods with excellent natural raw materials, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to rise rapidly.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global cricket equipment market over the projected period. Market expansion is likely to be aided by additional investment in the sport. Market expansion is aided by the growing number of cricket competitions in the region, like the Europe Cricket League, Hamburg Cricket Championship, Kia Super League, and many more.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cricket equipment market are Gunn & Moore, Beat All Sports, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Blankbats, Sommers, Kippax Willow Limited Company, Bradbury, Spartan Sports, Gray-Nicolls, Puma, Salix Cricket Bat Co. Ltd., Slazenger, Sareen Sports Industries, Adidas, and Others.

Recent Developments

On September 2021s, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and PUMA joined together to create a new athleisure collection. Additionally, Virat Kohli's exclusive eight sports and lifestyle products are made and released by PUMA.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cricket equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Product Type

Bats

Balls

Protective Gears

Others

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Price Point

Economical

Medium

High

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Sports Retail Stores

Branded Outlets

Online Stores

Others

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By End User

Men

Women

Kids

Global Cricket Equipment Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



