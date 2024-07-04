US TV and Connected TV Ad Spending Analysis Report 2024: Politics will Buoy Linear TV Ad Spending - Netflix will Generate $70.44 in Ad Revenues Per Ad-supported Viewer, 53.6% More than Hulu

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US TV and Connected TV Ad Spending Forecasts H1 2024: Politics Boosts Linear TV, Streaming Services Push Ad Tiers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Politics will buoy linear TV ad spending this year, but allocations will continue to shift toward streaming options that keep gaining ad-supported viewers.

The 2024 Summer Olympics and US elections will keep linear TV spending flat before it continues descending. To hedge against financial losses, streaming services have emphasized their advertising tiers, which are gaining users.

Key Question: How are TV and CTV ad spending performing, and what do those trends mean for ad buyers and sellers?

How are TV and CTV ad spending performing, and what do those trends mean for ad buyers and sellers? Key Stat: Netflix will generate $70.44 in ad revenues per ad-supported viewer in 2024 - 53.6% more than Hulu - per new forecasts. However, Hulu will have more than six times the number of US ad-supported viewers as Netflix. And its CTV ad revenues will be more than four times the size of Netflix's.

